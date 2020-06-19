Sandy Portales knows what it is like to go hungry.
"There was a time where I lost my job. I was living out of my car," she said, adding, "I actually had two kids at the time when that happened."
That experience is one reason Portales, 35, of Bloomington, stopped at Christ's Kitchen, a Victoria soup kitchen, on Friday afternoon.
There, she picked up about 100 hot meals that she would distribute personally later that day to her neighbors in need.
"A lot of the families I deliver these plates to are elderly, have no vehicle, no way to even come to Victoria," she said. "A lot of them are disabled."
Some of those, she said, are unable to make it to the door because of poor health.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Christ's Kitchen has seen the number of hungry people it serves triple, said Trish Hastings, executive director.
Other nonprofits serving the Crossroads, such as Meals on Wheels Victoria, have seen similar increases in the demand for their services since the pandemic began.
Food insecurity was a common problem in Victoria County even before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Hastings said.
Since then, that need has spiked, she said, in part because rising economic insecurity means many people are forced to choose absolutely essential costs like rent over groceries.
These days, Christ's Kitchen volunteers hand out meals to about 650 people during its daily feedings, which are now handed out via drive-thru.
That feeding, which involves dozens of volunteers and considerable coordination, is nothing short of a daily miracle, Hastings said.
Despite the constant challenges, God has always provided, said Cindy Roberts, 71, board member and volunteer .
Although she gave thanks to God, Roberts also gave credit to members of the Crossroads community, which she said has rallied in support of the nonprofit.
"Victoria has been very generous," she said. "I am real proud to live in Victoria right now."
For example, after putting out a call on social media for bottles of water the day before, a resident brought a pallet stacked with cases of water bottles to the kitchen Friday.
"Things just show up," she said. "Fresh vegetables have been showing up like crazy."
Although Christ's Kitchen has met its increasing demands to feed the hungry in Victoria, Hastings said she knows some cannot get to the kitchen.
Others, she said, lack friends or family who might deliver them meals.
Portales agreed, saying many of those she feeds rely on her and others to bring them food.
"Some of these people don't have family in the area," she said. "They will tell me had it not been for the food I delivered them, they wouldn't eat."
Meals on Wheels Victoria's state contract provides funding for service only within Victoria city limits, said director Dan Williams-Capone.
Although Community Action Committee gives out about 300 meals almost daily, it provides that food to only those older than 60 who are homebound, said Director Vicki Smith.
Williams-Capone said he understands a need exists in Bloomington and is working with commissioners to establish a meal site there.
In the meantime, Portales said there's much work to be done.
"It's worse than what I originally thought when I first started doing this," she said. "They need more."
Victoria County
Victoria County officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
They also reported 12 more people had recovered.
Those new cases bring the county's total number of people to be infected with the new coronavirus to 258.
Of those, 175 people have recovered, and eight have died.
And 75 people are still ill.
Also Friday, Victoria County public health officials said they haven't identified any major outbreaks of the disease in recent weeks.
A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as three or more cases that can be linked back to a source or sources at one location, said David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
The last reported outbreak was at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria-Southeast on April 23.
The majority of cases in Victoria have spread through person-to-person contact or from an unidentified source in the community.
"We've got to get people to understand that this is not over with," Gonzales said. "Just because it's not in the national media and on social media as much as it was before doesn't mean it's not very much prevalent in our community still."
Gonzales said many of the new cases identified in the last week had been traced back to social events and people getting together for long periods of time while in close proximity, thus increasing the chances of spreading the virus. Gonzales repeated the same basic advice public officials have hammered throughout the pandemic: Washing your hands, social distancing as much as possible and wearing a cloth facial covering in public.
On Sunday, when many families will celebrate Father's Day, Gonzales said residents should try to find ways to reduce their family's risk this weekend.
"It's tough because obviously we all want to spend time with our fathers and sons and daughters," Gonzales said. He advised that any family members feeling sick should not attend events.
"Really it's just those same precautions, just minimize the risk to yourself and others," he said.
DeWitt County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The first is a 20-year-old Yoakum man who lives in the same household as a previously infected individual. He is isolating at home.
The second is a middle-aged man living in a rural area northwest of Yoakum. He was exposed at his job in Lavaca County and is isolating at home.
The county has reported 37 cases thus far. Fourteen people are isolating at home. Four are patients at Victoria medical facilities. Eighteen have recovered. One DeWitt County resident has died.
Matagorda County
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 105.
Of the county's total cases, 52 have recovered and five residents have died, according to a release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
"It appears that the community is not taking this serious, nor are they using the established guidelines," said Mitch Thames, county spokesman in the release.
The new patients include a man between the ages of 50 and 60; a girl between the ages of 5 and 10; a man between the ages of 30 and 40; two women between the ages of 30 and 40; two men between the ages of 20 and 30; and a woman between the ages of 20 and 30.
All of the patients are recovering at home, according to the release.
Additionally, an "open to the public" COVID-19 testing site is coming to Matagorda County June 24 and 25. The team conducting the testing is from the State of Texas, the release said. Testing will be conducted between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th Street, Bay City.
Registration information will be announced to the public at a later time, according to the release.
Wharton County
Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
Of the 106 positive cases reported in the county, 44 have recovered, 61 are still recovering, and one died.
New cases were not reported Friday in Calhoun, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio.
