ARRESTED
Lavaca County
- HALLETTSVILLE – A 22-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 5 on warrants charging evading arrest or detention, motion to revoke probation in a possession of a controlled substance case and a possession of controlled substance.
- HALLETTSVILLE – A 31-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Sept. 21 on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
City of Yoakum
- YOAKUM – A 39-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 5 on a charge of public intoxication, fined $366.
- YOAKUM – A 61-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 11 on a warrant charging driving while license invalid, fined $575.
- YOAKUM – A 41-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 15 on a warrant charging driving while license invalid, fined $575; and a warrant charging disobey stop sign, fined $265.
- YOAKUM – A 21-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 18 on a charge of Class C assault, fined $366.
- YOAKUM – A 33-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Sept. 19 on a charge of assault on a police officer, fined $294.
- YOAKUM – A 49-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 20 on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.
Juvenile detained
YOAKUM – A 16-year-old Yoakum boy by Yoakum police Sept. 8 on a charge of Class B theft. He as transferred to the Victoria County Juvenile Justice Center in Victoria.
