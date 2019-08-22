SMOKE
- VICTORIA – An air conditioning malfunction filled the Victoria Federal Credit Union, 701 Sam Houston Drive, with smoke Thursday morning, said Battalion Chief Jeff Cowan. No one was injured. No significant damage resulted.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – An attempted burglary was reported on Aug. 22. at La Tejanita Restaurant on Sam Houston Drive. No property was reported missing.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 21 on a warrant charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 21 on a warrant charging her with burglary of habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 21 on a bench warrant, bench warrant in a continuous violence against family case and violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Austin woman by officers Aug. 21 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than one gram in a drug-free zone case and suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 21 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in bail jumping and failure to appear and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution cases.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Houston man by troopers Aug. 21. on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Aug. 21. on suspicion of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Edna woman by officers Aug. 21 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Placedo man by officers Aug. 21 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by family member at a home in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street on Aug. 18.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old woman reported she was assaulted at a bar in the 1300 block of North Ben Jordan Street on Aug. 19.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by family member in the 100 block of regency Avenue on Aug. 19.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 5100 block of North Navarro Street on Aug. 19.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and had her iPhone damaged at a home in the 2300 block of Leary Lane on Aug. 21.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A Dodge Durango from a home in the 3600 block of East Forrest Street on Aug. 19.
DAMAGED
VICTORIA – A vehicle at a home in the 1700 block of Goldman Street. Two tires were reported slashed Aug. 20.
- VICTORIA – A door at a home in the 3700 block of East Forrest Street. A hole in the door was reported Aug. 21.
INDICTED
Editor’s Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence exists to warrant a trial. A Victoria County grand jury recently issued indictments for the following people:
- Rudolfo Alvarez, 27, of Victoria, on a charge of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 on Dec. 20, 2017.
- Curtis Larue Barefield Jr., 24, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams March 30.
- Kregg James Behrends Jr., 28, of Victoria, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams April 17.
- Devan Colton Brister, 23, of Victoria, on charges of felony bail jumping and failure to appear May 14.
- Kevin Eugene Bryant, 43, of Victoria, on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, tampering with and fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon Dec. 5.
- Terrance Neal Butler, 20, of Victoria, on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon April 23.
- Armando Cardenas Jr., 35, of Victoria, on a charge of solicitation of a minor
- March 11.
- Joshua Michael Cervantes, 20, of Victoria, on two counts of sexual assault of a child April 15.
- Patrick William Cooper, 29, of Telferner, on a charge of continuous violence against the family April 28.
- Devonte Terrell Cubit, 26, of Victoria, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation on April 19. In a separate case, he was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation
- Nov. 4.
- Benino Delagarza, 38, of Victoria, on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair March 12.
Michael Elliott Delgado, 19, of Victoria, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams Dec. 11.
- Coleman James Derryberry, 44, of New Braunfels, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams April 4.
- Ashley Ferguson, 32, of Edna, on charges of burglary of a habitation and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams Aug. 9, 2018.
- Katie Fineran, 39, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram April 22.
- Edgar Alfonso Flores, 35, of Pasadena, on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair Jan. 25, 2018.
- Flores Valente, 30, of Houston, on a charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair Jan. 25, 2018.
