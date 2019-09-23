BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A home in the 300 block of Club Road. A TV was reported stolen Sept. 16.
- VICTORIA – Five Points Museum in the 1200 block of North Moody Street. No items were reported stolen Sept. 17.
- VICTORIA – A Ford Taurus in a parking lot in the 5200 block of John Stockbauer Drive. An Insta Print camera and cash were reported missing Sept. 18.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A black trailer valued at $3,000 from a home in the 100 block of Crescent Drive on Sept. 13.
- VICTORIA – An Apple iPhone from a home in the 2000 block of Bradley Road on Sept 16.
- VICTORIA – An Apple iPhone from a woman at a bar in the 4700 block of North Navarro Street on Sept. 16.
- VICTORIA – A copper ground bus bar from an AT&T store in the 2800 block of Leary Lane on Sept. 16.
- VICTORIA – An Apple iPhone from a woman in the 1100 block of Sam Houston Drive on Sept. 16.
- VICTORIA – A bicycle valued less than $100 from a man at a restaurant in the 100 block of West Juan Linn Street on Sept. 17.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 10000 block of U.S. 59 South on Sept. 14.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at a home in the 100 block of North Glass Street on Sept. 14.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at a home in the 600 block of West Oak Drive on Sept. 14.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home Sept. 14.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Sept. 15 on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A man, age and city of residence not available, by a deputy Sept. 13 on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief.
