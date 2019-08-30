BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A Ford F-150 in the 2000 block of Lone Tree Road. A hammer drill was reported stolen on Aug. 29.
- VICTORIA – A Toyota 4 Runner in the 300 block of Dunbar Drive. Nothing was reported stolen on Aug. 30.
- VICTORIA – A Ford F-150 at a home in the 7000 block of Dunbar Drive. A driver's license, Social Security card, Louis Vuitton purse and credit or debit card were reported stolen on Aug. 30.
INDICTED
Editor’s Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence exists to warrant a trial.
VICTORIA - A July Victoria County grand jury recently returned indictments naming the following people.
- Anthony Cardell Butler Jr., 26, of Victoria, on a charge of theft of a firearm on Dec. 16. In a separate case, he was indicted for continuous violence against the family on March 23.
- Luis Caballero, 49, of Victoria, on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact on March 19.
- Alexander Scott DeLeon, 31, of Victoria, on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury on March 26, 2018.
- Ruben Diaz, 52, of Victoria, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault on Oct. 27, 2016.
- Joel Guadalupe Garcia, 29, of Victoria, on three counts of assault of a peace officer or judge on May 5.
- David Isaiah Hernandez, 29, of Victoria, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Oct. 1, 2015.
- Tony Chaleng Hernandez III, 34, of Victoria, on charges of continuous violence against the family and injury of a child, elderly or disabled person by reckless bodily injury on April 30, 2018.
- Jimmy Joe Karamol, 26, of Victoria, on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on May 23.
- Anthony Ray Moreno, 36, of Victoria, on a charge of continuous violence against the family on May 1.
- Alfred Perez Jr., 25, of Austin, on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, money or securities on Dec. 30.
- Jeremy Louis Powell, 33, of Victoria, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and assault of a peace officer or judge on May 20.
- Zaine Roman Brandon Rivera, 22, of Victoria, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction on May 23.
- Kenneth Wayne Treager, 60, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams on April 27.
- Wayne Raymond Trumbley, 37, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Feb. 17. In a separate case, he was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on May 14.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old San Antonio woman by deputies Aug. 29 on warrants charging bond forfeiture in property theft between $100-$750 and bail jumping and failure to appear cases.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Houston woman by officers Aug. 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a criminal trespassing case and suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gram and two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 29 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Goliad man by deputies Aug. 29 on an Attorney General's child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 29 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Seguin woman by deputies Aug. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 29 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug.30 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Pearland man by officers Aug. 30 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order, twice within 12 months.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 1700 block of Meadowlane Street on Aug. 29.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by his girlfriend at a home in the 2400 block of Booker Street on Aug. 30.
