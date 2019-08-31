INDICTED
Editor’s Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence exists to warrant a trial.
- VICTORIA – A Victoria County grand jury in July returned indictments naming the following people:
- Anthony Ray Moreno, 36, of Victoria, on a charge of continuous violence against the family May 1.
- Alfred Perez Jr., 25, of Austin, on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, money or securities Dec. 30.
- Jeremy Louis Powell, 33, of Victoria, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and assault of a peace officer or judge May 20.
- Zaine Roman Brandon Rivera, 22, of Victoria, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction May 23.
- Kenneth Wayne Treager, 60, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams April 27.
- Wayne Raymond Trumbley, 37, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram Feb. 17. In a separate case, he was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram May 14.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old San Antonio woman by deputies Aug. 29 on warrants charging bond forfeiture in property theft between $100 and $750 and bail jumping and failure to appear cases.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Houston woman by officers Aug. 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a criminal trespassing case and suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.