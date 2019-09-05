WRECKED
- VICTORIA – Two people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries Wednesday night after a 2-vehicle wreck at the intersection of North East Street and East Nueces Street.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Brownsville man by deputies Sept. 3 on a warrant charging him with driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old McAllen man by officers Sept. 3 on suspicion of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 3 on suspicion of Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 3 on bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution and an Attorney General’s warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Portland man by deputies Sept. 3 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in engaging in organized criminal activity and fraudulent use or possession of identification information, five items or less cases, four counts of forgery of a financial instrument and property theft between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 3 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and suspicion of prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 65-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Sept. 3 on bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old San Antonio woman by deputies Sept. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by Sept. 3 on surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Dayton woman by deputies Sept. 3 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 4 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and suspicion of failure to identify fugitive, giving false or fictitious information.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 4 on suspicion of two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 4 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Houston man by deputies Sept. 4 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in resisting arrest, search or transport and evading arrest detention cases.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old College Station man by deputies Sept. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Sweet Home woman by deputies Sept. 4 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old San Antonio woman by deputies Sept. 4 on bond forfeiture in criminal trespassing and bail jumping and failure to appear cases.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 4 on bond forfeiture in burglary of a vehicle, property theft between $100-$750 and property theft between $50-$500 cases, and warrants charging him with three counts of bail jumping and failure to appear and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 4 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Yorktown man by deputies Sept. 4 on bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Cuero man by deputies Sept. 4 on surety off bond in a property theft between $100-$750 and warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated robbery case.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 5 on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 5 on a warrant charging him with credit card or debit card abuse.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 5 on an Attorney General’s warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 5 on suspicion of deadly conduct, discharge firearm.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Yoakum man by deputies Sept. 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in two possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted in the 1400 block of East San Antonio Street on Sept. 3.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – Burger King in the 2100 block of Houston Highway. No property was reported stolen on Sept. 3.
- VICTORIA – A Cadillac Deville in the 800 block of East Water Street. A folding knife was reported stolen on Sept. 4.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Merchandise valued between $100-$750 was reported stolen from Hidden Pleasures Boutique on Sept. 4.
- VICTORIA – Less than $100 of food was reported stolen from H-E-B on Sept. 4.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A Honda Insight in the 7600 block of northeast Zac Lentz Parkway. Between $100-$750 of damage to the vehicle was reported on Sept. 3.
- VICTORIA – A Honda Accord in the 4700 block of Camellia Lane. Between $100-$750 of damage to the vehicle was reported on Sept. 4.
