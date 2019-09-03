MENTAL HEALTH
- VICTORIA – A man was taken for mental health evaluation Saturday after police were called about 6:30 p.m. to Quality Inn and Suites, 5401 Houston Highway. No one was reported injured, and no arrests were made. The situation was resolved about an hour after police were called.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Placedo man by deputies Aug. 30 on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors and a detainer issued by Immigration and Naturalization Service.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Baycliff woman by deputies Aug. 30 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft between $50 and $500 case.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Cuero man by officers Aug. 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 30 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Goliad man by deputies Aug. 30 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
