INDICTED
Editor’s Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a finding by the grand jury that enough evidence exists to warrant a trial. A Victoria County grand jury recently issued indictments on the following people.
- Donald Lloyd Bunselmeyer, 26, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Sept. 1.
- Caleb Jeremiah Calderon
- ,
- 17, of Houston, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams on April 8.
- Jessica Cano, 33, of Rio Grande City, on a charge of money laundering between $30,000- $150,000 on Aug. 30.
- Ray MacGyver Chapa, 26, of Victoria, on a charge of burglary of a habitation on Oct. 14.
- Vyron Tarell Cherry, 23, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility on Feb. 4.
- Israel Neemaniah Chipps, 32, of Victoria, on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a vehicle on March 14.
- Gregorio Cisneros III, 36, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility on March 19.
- Michael McCulloch Dodds, 42, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 1- 4 grams on Jan. 19, 2018.
- Deion Wendell Ellis, 18, of Victoria, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member on May 8.
- Bryan Daniel Foxworth, 35, of Bloomington, on charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury and assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction on Dec. 1.
- Julian Rene Garcia, 26, of Telferner, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams on Aug. 10, 2017.
- Guadalupe C. Garza III, 31, of Corpus Christi, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams and four counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams on Feb. 5, 6, 8 and 12.
- Ashley Lynn Gilley, 30, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility on Feb. 5.
- Pablo Gonzales, 27, of Victoria, on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams on Feb. 11.
- Melinda Guerrero, 33, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams on Feb. 24.
- Joe Louis Hernandez, 41, of Victoria, on charges of burglary of a habitation on Oct. 28.
- Jessica Ann Hinojosa, 28, of Victoria, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams on Feb. 8.
- Benigno N. Jimenez Jr., 28, of Victoria, on charges of online solicitation of a minor under 14 and indecency with a child by exposure on Feb. 14.
- Clifton Bernard King, 39, of Victoria, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams on Feb. 11.
- Lesslie Trenelle Lamar, 41, of Victoria, on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Sept. 5, 10 and 11.
- Jeremy Lance Mascheck, 21, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Feb. 23.
- Marvin Charles McCooks, 20, of Victoria, on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharging a firearm on March 9.
- Kelvin Orrin Debril Montgomery, 17, of Victoria, on charges of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 9.
- David Salazar Olivarez Jr., 42, of Inez, on a charge of aggravated assault of a date, household or family member with a weapon on March 3.
- Jose Juan Ontiveros Jr., 28, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams on Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.