SMOKE
- VICTORIA – Victoria City Fire Department responded to a call at La Cabana, a Mexican restaurant, 2013 E. Red River St, at about 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25. Occupants reported smelling smoke from the air conditioning ducts, but responders said there were no flames.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA COUNTY
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage and possession of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies on Sept. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 16 on warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a forgery of a financial instrument.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by Sept. 16 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by marshals on warrants charging him with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in abandonment or endangerment of a child, criminal negligence case.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on warrants charging him with five Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Corpus Christi woman by officers Sept. 17 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by Collin County deputies on Sept. 17 on a Collin County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft between $30,000-$150,000 case.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old El Campo woman by deputies Sept. 17 on suspicion of criminal trespassing a habitat, shelter, super fund or infrastructure.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Houston man by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 17 on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 17 on surety off bond in two cases of driving while intoxicated third or more offense and suspicion of driving while intoxicated third or more offense and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 17 on warrants charging her with five Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity, unauthorized use of a vehicle and property theft between $30,000-$150,000.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention case.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 17 on Sept. 17 on an Attorney General's child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court and suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 17 on warrants charging her with seven Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on surety off bond in engaging in organized criminal activity and four cases of burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old San Antonio man by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Bacliff man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Albany, La. man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging her with driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on a capias pro fine in a Class C misdemeanor case.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 18 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a weapon and injuring a child, elderly or disabled person.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by troopers Sept. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging her with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an engaging in organized criminal activity case.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 18 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 18 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 18 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Muldoon man by troopers on Sept. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of assaulting a public servant and evading arrest.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case and on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Yorktown man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Yoakum man by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an indecency with a child case.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Houston man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Rockport man by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on Sept. 19 on a warrant charging her with forgery.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Yoakum man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of evading arrest.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 19 on warrants charging him with burglary and theft of less than $30,000 worth of aluminium, bronze, copper or brass.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Bloomington man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a harassing a public servant case.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 19 on a warrant charging her with probation violation for forgery.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Pearland woman by deputies Sept. 19 as a contract inmate from Jackson County.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Edna woman by deputies Sept. 19 as a contract inmate from Jackson County.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 19 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 19 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of less than 200 grams of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Palacios woman by deputies on Sept. 19 as a contract inmate from Jackson County.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Mission man by deputies on Sept. 19 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear in a smuggling of people case.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Schroeder man by officers on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 20 on suspicion of evading arrest with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Sept. 20 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
