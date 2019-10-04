DAMAGED
- BLOOMINGTON – Two trailers and an AC unit, with damages valued at more than $8,000, in the 400 block of Hedges Road.
- BLOOMINGTON – A 2010 Dodge truck in the 100 block of Ninth Street.
ARRESTED
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal negligence resulting in an injury to a child, elderly or disabled person case.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Placedo woman by deputies Oct. 2 on a capias pro fine charging her with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Cuero man by officers Oct. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 2 on a warrant charging her with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 2 on a warrant charging him with theft involving vehicle damage greater than $200 and on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and evading arrest.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 2 on a Bexar county warrant charging him with assault against an elderly or disabled person and a Victoria County warrant charging him with surety off bond in a criminal trespassing case.
- VICTORIA – A 61-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Oct. 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 2 on suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – a 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 2 on a warrant charging him with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 2 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 2 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation and theft of property $100-750.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by Claredon district court Oct. 2 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation and theft of property worth $100-750.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man Claredon district court Oct. 2 charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Lufkin man by deputies Oct. 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Bloomington man by officers Oct. 2 on a warrant charging him with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and suspicion of intent to give false identification.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation for aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Oct. 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 3 on a child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 3 on a child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 62-year-old Inez woman by deputies Oct. 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 case.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Bloomington woman by marshals Oct. 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon case.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 3 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- DeWitt County
- CUERO – A 50-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Sept. 13 on a Wilson County warrant charging possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- CUERO – A 29-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 13 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in an evading arrest or detention with vehicle and repeat offender case.
- CUERO – A 47-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 13 on a charge of public intoxication, fined $500.
- CUERO – A 41-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 14 on a charge of public intoxication, fined $200.
- CUERO – A 34-year-old Allen man by a state trooper Sept. 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – A 30-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 17 on charges of no driver’s license; failure to appear; failure to display driver’s license, fined $293.80; and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $609.70.
- CUERO – A 36-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 18 on capias pro fines charging driving while license invalid, fined $342; speeding 11-15 mph above limit, fined $341; failure to appear in court, fined $492.
- CUERO – A 54-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 18 on a warrant charging violation of city ordinance- prohibited conditions.
- CUERO – A 24-year-old La Vernia woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 18 on a capias pro fine charging failure to maintain financial responsibility, fined $478.
- CUERO – A 29-year-old Cuero man by a state trooper Sept. 18 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – A 24-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 20 on a capias pro fine charging failure to appear; fined $875.80,
- CUERO – A 52-year-old Yoakum man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 20 on a charge of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
- CUERO – A 17-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 20 on charges of burglary of a habitation and burglary of a vehicle.
- CUERO – A 30-year-old Cuero woman by a state trooper Sept. 20 on charges of possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and possession of a dangerous drug.
- CUERO – A 31-year-old Cuero man by a state trooper Sept. 20 on possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and no driver’s license, fined $196.
- CUERO – A 17-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 20 on charges of sexual assault and theft of firearm.
- CUERO – A 36-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 21 on a warrant charging violation of bond conditions.
- CUERO – A 38-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 21 on charges of driving while license invalid, fined $447.20; no or expired auto registration, fined $380.90; failure to maintain financial responsibility, fined $686.40; and display of fictitious license plate, fined $319.80.
- CUERO – A 60-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 21 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
- CUERO – 24-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 22 on a charge of criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- CUERO – A 20-year-old Cuero woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 22 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, and by Cuero police on two charges of theft of property.
- CUERO – A 31-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 22 on a charge of criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- CUERO – A 38-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 23 on charges of evading arrest, public intoxication, capias pro fine charging public intoxication, fined $691; and capias pro fine charging bail jumping-failure to appear, fined $686.
- CUERO – A 34-year-old Yoakum man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 23 on Gonzales County warrants charging failure to appear -count 1, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and count 2, theft of property between $100-$750.
- CUERO – A 41-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 23 on charges of terroristic threat to a family member and public intoxication, fined $569.
- CUERO – A 28-year-old Yoakum man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 24 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an indecency with a child by contact case.
- CUERO – A 23-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 24 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
- CUERO – A 49-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 25 on charges of public intoxication, fined $541; and disorderly conduct-fighting, fined $541.
- CUERO – A 30-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Sept. 25 on charges of failure to identify giving false or fictitious information, fined $491; and bail jumping-failure to appear, fined $486.
- CUERO – A 51-year-old Meyersville man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 26 on charges of driving while intoxicated, second offense; failure to maintain financial responsibility, first offense, fined $465; and open container of alcoholic beverage, fined $269.
Lavaca County
- HALLETTSVILLE – A 50-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 19 on a warrant charging assault family violence with previous conviction.
- HALLETTSVILLE – A 22-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 5 on warrants charging evading arrest or detention, motion to revoke probation in a possession of a controlled substance case and a possession of controlled substance.
- HALLETTSVILLE – A 31-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Sept. 21 on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
City of Yoakum
- YOAKUM _ A 39-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 5 on a charge of public intoxication, fined $366.
- YOAKUM – A 61-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 11 on a warrant charging driving while license invalid, fined $575.
- YOAKUM – A 41-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 15 on a warrant charging driving while license invalid, fined $575; and a warrant charging disobey stop sign, fined $265.
- YOAKUM – A 21-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 18 on a charge of Class C assault, fined $366.
- YOAKUM – A 33-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Sept. 19 on a charge of assault on a police officer, fined $294.
- YOAKUM – A 49-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 20 on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.
Juvenile Detained
- YOAKUM – A 16-year-old Yoakum boy by Yoakum police Sept. 8 on a charge of Class B theft. He as transferred to the Victoria County Juvenile Justice Center in Victoria.
Goliad County
- GOLIAD – A 32-year-old Victoria man by a Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputy Aug. 25 on a charge of unlawful restraint.
- GOLIAD – A 31-year-old Midland woman by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- GOLIAD – A 42-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 on a charge of criminal nonsupport.
- GOLIAD – A 26-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 29 on charges of assault causing bodily injury and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
- GOLIAD – A 34-year-old Goliad woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 1 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and public intoxication.
- GOLIAD – An 18-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 3 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
- GOLIAD – A 43-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 3 on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child criminal negligence.
- GOLIAD – A 22-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 5 on a charge of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
- GOLIAD – A 22-year-old Goliad woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 7 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to give one -half of the roadway to oncoming vehicle.
- GOLIAD – A 33-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 7 on an out-of-county warrant charging possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- GOLIAD – A 57-year-old Austin woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 8 on a charge of fleeing a police officer.
- GOLIAD – A 30-year-old Victoria man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 9 on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct – discharging a firearm at individuals.
- GOLIAD – A 32-year-old Victoria man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 10 on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation.
- GOLIAD – A 42-year-old Goliad woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 11 on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- GOLIAD – A 58-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept, 12 on two charges of organized retail theft between $2,500-$30,000, and charges of aggravated perjury, bail jumping and failure to appear felony, and writs from another county charging theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 and theft by check.
- GOLIAD – A 32-year-old Goliad man by a Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sept. 16 on charges of criminal mischief.
- GOLIAD – A 25-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Sept. 17 charging of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- GOLIAD – An 18-year-old Victoria man by a deputy Sept. 17 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct
- GOLIAD – A 33-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Sept. 17 on a charge of harassment.
- GOLIAD – A 49-year-old Victoria man by a deputy Sept. 21 on a charge of theft of property between $100-$750.
- GOLIAD – An 18-year-old Woodsboro man by a deputy Sept. 21 on charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- GOLIAD – A 34-year-old Ingleside man by a deputy Sept. 22 on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, theft of property by check between $20-$500 enhanced, forgery to defraud or harm another, and theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- GOLIAD – A 34-year-old Aransas Pass woman by a deputy Sept. 22 on a charge of theft of property by check between $20-$500, enhanced.
- GOLIAD – A 17-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 27 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
- GOLIAD – A 46-year-old Morgan City, La. man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 29 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
ASSAULTED
- BLOOMINGTON – A 24-year-old woman was injured during three domestic violence incidents in the 100 block of North Rio Grande Street on Sept. 27.
- MISSION VALLEY – A 66-year-old Victoria woman reported she was punched in the left eye by another woman in the 100 block of Patricia Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.