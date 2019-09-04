ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Placedo woman by deputies Aug. 30 on bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, surety off bond in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case and warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 31 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 31 on a warrant charging him with attempted possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 31 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old El Campo man by deputes Aug. 31 on capias pro fines in a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Bridge City woman by officers Aug. 31 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 31 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $750-$2,500 and suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Goliad woman by deputies Sept. 1 on suspicion of displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Bay City man by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated or with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 1 on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors, suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Vanderbilt man by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 1 on a warrant charging him with property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 1 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Seadrift woman by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept 1 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Beeville man by deputies Sept. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 2 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Brownsville man by deputies Sept. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less 4 grams and prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 2 on a warrant charging him with unlawfully carrying a weapon and property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 2 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies and troopers Sept. 2 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 3 on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 3 on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old San Antonio woman by deputies Sept. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a Class C misdemeanor and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers Sept. 3 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Telferner man by deputies Sept. 3 on possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by troopers Sept. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 3 on a warrants charging him with violation of probation in a property theft between $2,500-$30,000 case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted and injured at a home in the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue on Aug. 31.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 2500 block of East Mockingbird Lane on Aug. 31.
- VICTORIA – A 67-year-old man reported that he was the victim of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 3600 block of Seagull Drive on Sept. 1.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old man reported that he was assaulted and injured in the 5200 block of North Navarro Street on Sept. 2.
