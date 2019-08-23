INDICTED
Editor’s Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence exists to warrant a trial.
VICTORIA −A Victoria County grand jury recently issued indictments for the following people.
- Jesus Martinez Jr., 47, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on March 25.
- Donovan Mack Miller, 32, of Victoria, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated robbery on April 2.
- Jose Ramon Ovalle II, 27, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on March 30.
- Daniel Cruz Padilla Jr., 25, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Nov. 27, 2015.
- Manuel T. Peralez III, 25, of Victoria, on charges of burglary of a habitation and two counts of aggravated robbery on April 18.
- Mona Lisa Pleasant, 50, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on April 6.
- Kyle David Riggs, 31, of Victoria, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated robbery, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on April 2.
- Daniel Stewart Rivera, 43, of Victoria, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle on April 29.
- Michael Anthony Robles Jr., 27, of Bloomington, on a charge of burglary of a habitation on Aug. 5, 2018.
- Jose Reyes Romero Jr., 38, of Victoria, on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams on Feb. 26.
- Rosemary Morales Rosales, 41, of Edna, on a charge of theft of property between $100-$750 on May 15.
- Allen Leon Ross, 45, of Victoria, on a charge of felony bail jumping and failure to appear on April 15.
- Michael Anthony Ruiz, 31, of Point Comfort, on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 on May 27, 2018.
- Willis David Sangster, 40, of Victoria, on charges of burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams on April 10.
- Brian Dwayne Sims, 43, of Victoria, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on March 31 and April 1.
- Sullivan John Steen, 27, of Victoria, on five counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony on March 24.
- Darien Isaiah Stuart, 22, of Victoria, on a charge of burglary of a habitation on Aug. 9, 2018.
- Jimmy Lee Suniga, 35, of Victoria, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction on March 17.
- Andrew Warren Thomas, 60, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on April 6.
- Irene Torrez, 31, of Alice, on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear on May 13.
- Jimmy Trevino, 31, of Victoria, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated robbery on April 2.
- Leo Derly Trevino Jr., 33, of Victoria, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, on Sept. 19, 2017.
- Charles Ray Vaydak, 61, of Victoria, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon on June 15, 2018.
- Michael Wesley Williams, 40, of Victoria, on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear on March 4.
- Benjamin Charles Winterbottom, 33, of Victoria, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation on Aug. 3, 2018.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA − A 19-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Aug. 22 for bond forfeiture in two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals: torture, engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a habitation with intended other felony.
- VICTORIA − A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 22 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA − A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA − A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA − A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 22 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA − A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 33 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $2,500-$40,000.
- VICTORIA − A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 22 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, criminal mischief between $100-$750 and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA − A 36-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Aug. 22 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA − A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 22 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA − A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 22 on surety off bond in two Class C misdemeanor cases.
- VICTORIA − A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 22 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA − A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 22 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA − A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 22 on suspicion of public intoxication with three prior convictions.
- VICTORIA − A 45-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals Aug. 22 on warrants charging him with stalking and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA − A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA − A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 23 on a warrant charging him with tampering with a government record and suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
