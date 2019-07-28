INDICTED
Editor’s Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a finding by the grand jury that enough evidence exists to warrant a trial. A Victoria County grand jury recently issued indictments on the following people.
- Jonathan Cory Rabalais, 39, of Corpus Christi, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items on Sept. 9.
- Samson Lee Reyes, 26, of Victoria, on charges of felony escape while arrested or confined, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction on March 29. In a separate case, he was charged with accident involving injury, burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a vehicle on March 28.
- Andrew James Reyna, 24, of Victoria, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 400 grams on Feb. 8.
- Billy Randall Richardson II, 28, of Raisin, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams on Aug. 10, 2017.
- Julio Cesar Rodriguez, 25, of Mission, on a charge of felony bail jumping and failure to appear on Dec. 18.
- Jonathan Alejandro Rojas, 19, of Victoria, on charges of stalking, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence on March 11. In a separate case, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Sept. 28. In another separate case, he was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on March 13.
- Lloyd Anthony Saenz II, 20, of Telferner, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams on March 2.
- Sammy Anthony Salinas, 29, of Victoria, on three counts of aggravated robbery on Feb. 20.
- Amber Leanne Saski, 29, of Victoria, on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams on Feb. 11.
- Derek Slade Sembera, 32, of Yorktown, on charges of possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair on Feb. 23.
- Kelsey Marie Sembera, 28, of Yorktown, on charges of possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair on Feb. 23.
- Michael Andrew Salydon, 26, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Nov. 21, 2017.
- Cameron Alan Smith, 20, of Victoria, on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair on March 22.
- Christopher Leneal Stahlworth III, 18, of Victoria, on charges of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 9.
- Harold Eugene Terrell, 46, of El Campo, on a charge of felony bail jumping and failure to appear on March 18.
- Jessica Va, 28, of Victoria, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams on Aug. 10, 2017.
- April Dawn Valenzuela, 31, of Victoria, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Dec. 6, 2018.
- Dustin Daniel Valenzuela, 26, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on March 25.
- Emily Velasquez, 20, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on March 13.
- Randy Travis Villarreal, 30, of Victoria, on charges of violating a bond or protective order two or more times within 12 months and assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation on July 7, 2018.
- Chlisa Nicole Zermeno, 35, of Victoria, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams on Nov. 21, 2017.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 24 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers July 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case and suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 24 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, reckless behavior case.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 24 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, refuse to give information.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Palacios woman by deputies July 24 on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and bail jumping and failure to appear cases, bond forfeiture on violation of probation in a property theft between $500-$1,500 case and bail jumping and failure to appear, felony.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies July 24 as a contract inmate.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers July 24 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 24 on a warrant charging her with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Edna woman by deputies July 24 as a contract inmate.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers July 24 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers July 24 on suspicion of four counts of abandonment or endangerment of a child, criminal negligence and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 63-year-old Sinton man by deputies July 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 2000 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers July 24 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Bloomington woman by officers July 24 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 24 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and hindering apprehension or prosecution.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Houston man by deputies July 24 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 24 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor, suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and abandonment or endangerment of a child, criminal negligence, manufacture of delivery on a controlled substance less than 200 grams and three counts of abandonment or endangerment of a child, criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers July 24 on capias pro fines in two Class C misdemeanor cases and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Houston man by deputies July 24 on suspicion of tampering with a governmental record.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 24 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in two property theft between $100-$750 cases and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 24 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair case.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 25 on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 25 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers July 25 on warrants charging him with 7 Class C misdemeanors, violation of parole and suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 25 on suspicion of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Placedo man by offices July 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Yorktown man by deputies July 25 on a bench warrant and warrant charging him with property theft between $2,500-30,000.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 25 on a warrant charging her with property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Placedo man by officers July 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 25 on a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 25 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 25 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Ganado man by officers July 25 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Lolita man by officers July 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 25 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers July 25 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Conroe woman by officers July 25 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an assault of a public servant case.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 25 on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in property theft between $100-$750 and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces cases.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 25 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by troopers July 25 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 25 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers July 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 case and property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers July 26 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 26 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers July 26 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by his son at a home in the 500 block of Meyer Street on July 22.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 1500 block of Alvin Street on July 22.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at a home in the 1500 block of East Guadalupe Street on July 22.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at a home in the 1500 block of East Guadalupe Street on July 22.
- VICTORIA – A 61-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 1500 block of East Power Avenue on July 24.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at a bar in the 2900 block of North Navarro Street on July 24.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old woman reported she was strangled by a family member at a home in the 200 block of Tuscany Drive on July 25.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 200 block of Tuscany Drive on July 25.
- VICTORIA – A 62-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 3500 block of Wildwood Street on July 25.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Between $100-$750 from an 18-year-old woman in the 600 block of North Navarro Street on July 22.
- VICTORIA – An LG cellphone valued between $100-$750 from a home in the 200 block of Levi Street on July 22.
- VICTORIA – Two cellphones valued between $100-$750 from a woman in the 2000 block of East Red River Street on July 24.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A vehicle at a home in the 200 block of Hopkins Street. A contractor badge, backpack and Formosa badge were reported stolen on July 24.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A Dodge Ram 1500 in the 600 block of Angus Street. Between $100-$750 worth of damage was reported on July 24.
- VICTORIA – A Honda Civic in the 3200 block of Oaklawn Street. Between $100-$750 of damage to a window was reported on July 25.
- VICTORIA – A Chevrolet Tahoe int he 500 block of Proctor Street. Between $100-$750 of damage to a windshield wiper, windshield and front passenger door handle was reported on July 25.
