ARRESTED
DeWitt County
- CUERO - A 30-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 9 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- CUERO - A 31-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Aug. 9 on a charge of aggravated assault to a date or family or household member with a weapon.
- CUERO - A 45-year-old Shiner man by a DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Aug. 9 on two warrants charging violation of bond or protective order.
- CUERO - A 22-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Aug. 9 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, two charges of bail jumping and failure to appear, no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- CUERO - A 39-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 9 on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $419.
- CUERO - A 23-year-old Corpus Christi woman by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Aug. 9 on a charge of possession marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO - A 19-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 9 on charges of criminal trespass and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO - A 21-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 9 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone.
- CUERO - A 48-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 9 on a charge of public intoxication.
- CUERO - A 19-year-old Yoakum man by Cuero police Aug. 10 on charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- CUERO - A 39-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 10 on two charges of forgery of a financial instrument belonging to an elderly person.
- CUERO - A 43-year-old Nordheim woman by Cuero police Aug. 10 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
- CUERO - A 47-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 11 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- CUERO - A 39-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 12 on a warrant charging criminal nonsupport and a capias pro fine charging bail jumping and failure to appear, fined $372.
- CUERO - A 37-year-old Cuero woman by a deputy Aug. 12 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a fraudulent use or possession of identifying information between five and 10 items case and a warrant charging fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items.
- CUERO - A 21-year-old Cuero woman by a deputy Aug. 12 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .15 case.
- CUERO - A 65-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 12 on a charge of criminal trespass.
- CUERO - A 41-year-old Mexico man by Cuero police Aug. 12 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than .15.
- CUERO - A 30-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 13 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams case.
- CUERO - A 43-year-old Yorktown woman by a trooper Aug. 13 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
- CUERO - A 56-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 13 on a charge of assault by physical contact.
- CUERO - A 26-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 13 on charges of criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500, possession of marijuana between 2 and 4 ounces in a drug-free zone, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and criminal trespass.
- CUERO - A 34-year-old Cuero man by a trooper Aug. 14 on charges of no seat belt by the driver, fined $224.10, and no motor vehicle liability insurance, fined $341.10.
- CUERO - A 29-year-old Cuero woman by a trooper Aug. 14 on a charge of failure to drive in a single lane, fined $126, and a Victoria County capias pro fine charging firing or discharging fireworks.
- CUERO - A 26-year-old Cuero man by a trooper Aug. 15 on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $419; and possession of a dangerous drug.
- CUERO - A 27-year-old Cuero woman by a deputy Aug. 16 on warrants charging revocation of probation in an assault case and violation of parole.
- CUERO - A 36-year-old Cuero woman by a deputy Aug. 16 on a charge of theft of property less than $50 and a warrant charging bail jumping and failure to appear.
- CUERO - A 39-year-old Elk City, Okla., man by a trooper Aug. 16 on a charge of duty on striking fixture or highway landscape more than $200.
- CUERO - A 42-year-old Yoakum man by a deputy Aug. 16 on a charge of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.
- CUERO - A 29-year-old Yorktown man by a deputy Aug. 16 on a warrant charging violation of a bond or protective order.
- CUERO - A 43-year-old Gonzales man by a deputy Aug. 16 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- CUERO - A 21-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 16 on a charge of criminal trespass.
- CUERO - A 47-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 16 on a capias pro fine charging driving while license invalid, fined $460.20; and a charge of driving while license invalid, fined $531.70.
- CUERO - A 29-year-old El Campo man by Cuero police Aug. 18 on charges of driving while license invalid with previous convictions and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO - A 27-year-old El Campo man by Cuero police Aug. 18 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Jackson County warrant charging driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
- CUERO - A 40-year-old Houston man by a deputy Aug. 19 on a warrant charging not paying child support.
- CUERO - A 31-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 19 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a theft of a firearm case.
- CUERO - A 52-year-old Yorktown man by a deputy Aug. 19 on charges of public intoxication, fined $269; and failure to identify, fined $319.
- CUERO - A 28-year-old Yorktown man by a deputy Aug. 19 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture and failure to appear in a driving while license invalid case.
- CUERO - A 35-year-old Victoria woman by Cuero police Aug. 20 on a charge of driving while license invalid, fined $499.20; and a Victoria County warrant charging violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury case.
- CUERO - A 40-year-old Yoakum man by a deputy Aug. 20 on a Lavaca County warrant charging making a false report to a police officer.
- CUERO - A 39-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 20 on a Victoria County warrant charging violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol case.
- CUERO - A 32-year-old Yoakum man by a deputy Aug. 20 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in a burglary of a building case.
- CUERO - A 49-year-old DeValle man by a deputy Aug. 20 on a charge of theft of property less than $1,500 with two or more convictions.
- CUERO - A 56-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 20 on a charge of criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
- CUERO - A 47-year-old Cuero man by a trooper Aug. 21 on a Lavaca County warrant charging failure to appear.
- CUERO - A 50-year-old Corpus Christi man by the Texas Rangers on Aug. 21 on a charge of bribery.
- CUERO - A 24-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 21 on capias pro fines charging speeding 40 mph in a 25 mph zone, fined $249.10; violate promise to appear, fined $569.10; speeding 43 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $474.10; no motor vehicle liability insurance, fined $391.10; speeding 53 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $424.10; violate promise to appear, fined $419.10; and no seat belt, fined $334.10.
- CUERO - A 42-year-old Victoria man by a deputy Aug. 21 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a theft of property with two or more previous convictions case.
- CUERO - A 31-year-old La Vernia man by Cuero police Aug. 21 on charges of burglary of building, violation of bond or protective order and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- CUERO - A 32-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 21 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- CUERO - A 31-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 21 on a Gonzales County warrant charging driving while license invalid and a Harris County warrant charging driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- CUERO - A 24-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 23 on a charge of assault family violence impeding breath and burglary of a habitation.
Lavaca County
- HALLETTSVILLE - A 22-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Aug. 14 on a charge of violation of a protective order.
- HALLETTSVILLE - A 20-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Aug. 14 on a warrant charging possession of marijuana.
- HALLETTSVILLE - A 35-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 15 on a warrant charging writ of commitment.
- HALLETTSVILLE - A 20-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 15 on charges of evading arrest and evading arrest with a vehicle and a warrant charging criminal mischief.
- HALLETTSVILLE - A 32-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 16 on a warrant charging failure to appear and bail jumping in an obstruct police case.
- HALLETTSVILLE - A 50-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 19 on a warrant charging assault family violence with previous s conviction.
City of Yoakum
- YOAKUM - A 65-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 15 on a charge of public intoxication, fined $566.
Goliad County
- GOLIAD - A 23-year-old Houston woman by a Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputy Aug. 11 on an out-of-county warrant charging accident involving damage to a vehicle more than $200.
- GOLIAD - A 64-year-old Goliad woman by a deputy Aug. 14 on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals by failing to provide food and water.
- GOLIAD - A 61-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Aug. 14 on a charge of criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- GOLIAD - A 27-year-old Victoria man by a deputy Aug. 15 on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- GOLIAD - An 84-year-old Refugio man by a deputy Aug. 15 on a charge s of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person.
- GOLIAD - A 35-year-old Kenedy man by a deputy Aug. 15 on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
- GOLIAD - A 41-year-old Kenedy woman by a deputy Aug. 16 on a charge of cruelty to livestock animals.
- GOLIAD - A 41-year-old Goliad woman by a deputy Aug. 19 on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal by failure to provide food and water.
- GOLIAD - A 59-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Aug. 19 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 4-20 grams.
- GOLIAD - A 24-year-old Refugio woman by a deputy Aug. 20 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- GOLIAD - A 28-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Aug. 21 on a charge of sexual abuse of a child continuous victim under 14 years of age.
- GOLIAD - A 48-year-old San Antonio woman by a deputy Aug. 21 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- GOLIAD - A 32-year-old Victoria man by a deputy Aug. 25 on a charge of unlawful restraint.
INDICTED
Editor’s Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence exists to warrant a trial.
VICTORIA - A July Victoria County grand jury recently returned indictments naming the following people.
- John Allen Aschenbeck, 50, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on April 26.
- Mark Anthony Avila, 40, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on May 23, 2018.
- Anthony Cardell Butler Jr., 26, of Victoria, on a charge of theft of a firearm on Dec. 16. In a separate case, he was indicted for continuous violence against the family on March 23.
- Luis Caballero, 49, of Victoria, on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact on March 19.
- Alexander Scott DeLeon, 31, of Victoria, on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury on March 26, 2018.
- Ruben Diaz, 52, of Victoria, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault on Oct. 27, 2016.
- Joel Guadalupe Garcia, 29, of Victoria, on three counts of assault of a peace officer or judge on May 5.
- David Isaiah Hernandez, 29, of Victoria, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Oct. 1, 2015.
- Tony Chaleng Hernandez III, 34, of Victoria, on charges of continuous violence against the family and injury of a child, elderly or disabled person by reckless bodily injury on April 30, 2018.
- Jimmy Joe Karamol, 26, of Victoria, on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on May 23.
- Anthony Ray Moreno, 36, of Victoria, on a charge of continuous violence against the family on May 1.
- Alfred Perez Jr., 25, of Austin, on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, money or securities on Dec. 30.
- Jeremy Louis Powell, 33, of Victoria, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and assault of a peace officer or judge on May 20.
- Zaine Roman Brandon Rivera, 22, of Victoria, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction on May 23.
- Kenneth Wayne Treager, 60, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams on April 27.
- Wayne Raymond Trumbley, 37, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Feb. 17. In a separate case, he was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on May 14.
