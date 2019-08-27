ARRESTED
DeWitt County
- CUERO – A 21-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 9 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone.
- CUERO – A 39-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 9 on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $419.
- CUERO – A 48-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 9 on a charge of public intoxication.
- CUERO – A 19-year-old Yoakum man by Cuero police Aug. 10 on charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- CUERO – A 39-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 10 on two charges of forgery of a financial instrument belonging to an elderly person.
- CUERO – A 43-year-old Nordheim woman by Cuero police Aug. 10 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
- CUERO – A 47-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 11 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- CUERO – A 39-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 12 on a warrant charging criminal nonsupport and a capias pro fine charging bail jumping and failure to appear, fined $372.
- CUERO – A 37-year-old Cuero woman by a deputy Aug. 12 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a fraudulent use or possession of identifying information between five and 10 items case and a warrant charging fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items.
- CUERO – A 21-year-old Cuero woman by a deputy Aug. 12 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .15 case.
- CUERO – A 65-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 12 on a charge of criminal trespass.
- CUERO – A 41-year-old Mexico man by Cuero police Aug. 12 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than .15.
- CUERO – A 30-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 13 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams case.
- CUERO – A 43-year-old Yorktown woman by a trooper Aug. 13 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
- CUERO – A 56-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 13 on a charge of assault by physical contact.
- CUERO – A 26-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 13 on charges of criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500, possession of marijuana between 2 and 4 ounces in a drug-free zone, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and criminal trespass.
- CUERO – A 34-year-old Cuero man by a trooper Aug. 14 on charges of no seat belt by the driver, fined $224.10, and no motor vehicle liability insurance, fined $341.10.
- CUERO – A 29-year-old Cuero woman by a trooper Aug. 14 on a charge of failure to drive in a single lane, fined $126, and a Victoria County capias pro fine charging firing or discharging fireworks.
- CUERO – A 26-year-old Cuero man by a trooper Aug. 15 on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $419; and possession of a dangerous drug.
- CUERO – A 27-year-old Cuero woman by a deputy Aug. 16 on warrants charging revocation of probation in an assault case and violation of parole.
- CUERO – A 36-year-old Cuero woman by a deputy Aug. 16 on a charge of theft of property less than $50 and a warrant charging bail jumping and failure to appear.
- CUERO – A 39-year-old Elk City, Okla., man by a trooper Aug. 16 on a charge of duty on striking fixture or highway landscape more than $200.
- CUERO – A 42-year-old Yoakum man by a deputy Aug. 16 on a charge of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.
- CUERO – A 29-year-old Yorktown man by a deputy Aug. 16 on a warrant charging violation of a bond or protective order.
- CUERO – A 43-year-old Gonzales man by a deputy Aug. 16 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- CUERO – A 21-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 16 on a charge of criminal trespass.
- CUERO – A 47-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 16 on a capias pro fine charging driving while license invalid, fined $460.20; and a charge of driving while license invalid, fined $531.70.
- CUERO – A 29-year-old El Campo man by Cuero police Aug. 18 on charges of driving while license invalid with previous convictions and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
