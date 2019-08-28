ARRESTED
DeWitt County
- CUERO – A 27-year-old El Campo man by Cuero police Aug. 18 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Jackson County warrant charging driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
- CUERO – A 40-year-old Houston man by a deputy Aug. 19 on a warrant charging not paying child support.
- CUERO – A 31-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 19 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a theft of a firearm case.
- CUERO – A 52-year-old Yorktown man by a deputy Aug. 19 on charges of public intoxication, fined $269; and failure to identify, fined $319.
- CUERO – A 28-year-old Yorktown man by a deputy Aug. 19 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture and failure to appear in a driving while license invalid case.
- CUERO – A 40-year-old Yoakum man by a deputy Aug. 20 on a Lavaca County warrant charging making a false report to a police officer.
