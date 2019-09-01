ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 29 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Goliad man by deputies Aug. 29 on an Attorney General’s child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 29 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Seguin woman by deputies Aug. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 29 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug.30 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Pearland man by officers Aug. 30 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order, twice within 12 months.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 1700 block of Meadowlane Street on Aug. 29.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by his girlfriend at a home in the 2400 block of Booker Street on Aug. 30.
