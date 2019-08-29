ARRESTED
DeWitt County
CUERO – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by Cuero police Aug. 20 on a charge of driving while license invalid, fined $499.20; and a Victoria County warrant charging violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury case.
- CUERO – A 39-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 20 on a Victoria County warrant charging violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol case.
- CUERO – A 32-year-old Yoakum man by a deputy Aug. 20 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in a burglary of a building case.
- CUERO – A 49-year-old DeValle man by a deputy Aug. 20 on a charge of theft of property less than $1,500 with two or more convictions.
- CUERO – A 56-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 20 on a charge of criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
- CUERO – A 47-year-old Cuero man by a trooper Aug. 21 on a Lavaca County warrant charging failure to appear.
- CUERO – A 50-year-old Corpus Christi man by the Texas Rangers on Aug. 21 on a charge of bribery.
- CUERO – A 24-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Aug. 21 on capias pro fines charging speeding 40 mph in a 25 mph zone, fined $249.10; violate promise to appear, fined $569.10; speeding 43 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $474.10; no motor vehicle liability insurance, fined $391.10; speeding 53 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $424.10; violate promise to appear, fined $419.10; and no seat belt, fined $334.10.
- CUERO – A 42-year-old Victoria man by a deputy Aug. 21 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a theft of property with two or more previous convictions case.
- CUERO – A 31-year-old La Vernia man by Cuero police Aug. 21 on charges of burglary of building, violation of bond or protective order and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- CUERO – A 32-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 21 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- CUERO – A 31-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 21 on a Gonzales County warrant charging driving while license invalid and a Harris County warrant charging driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- CUERO – A 24-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 23 on a charge of assault family violence impeding breath and burglary of a habitation.
Lavaca County
- HALLETTSVILLE – A 22-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Aug. 14 on a charge of violation of a protective order.
- HALLETTSVILLE – A 20-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Aug. 14 on a warrant charging possession of marijuana.
- HALLETTSVILLE – A 35-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 15 on a warrant charging writ of commitment.
- HALLETTSVILLE – A 20-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 15 on charges of evading arrest and evading arrest with a vehicle and a warrant charging criminal mischief.
- HALLETTSVILLE – A 32-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 16 on a warrant charging failure to appear and bail jumping in an obstruct police case.
- HALLETTSVILLE – A 50-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 19 on a warrant charging assault family violence with previous s conviction.
City of Yoakum
- YOAKUM – A 65-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 15 on a charge of public intoxication, fined $566.
Goliad County
- GOLIAD – A 23-year-old Houston woman by a Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputy Aug. 11 on an out-of-county warrant charging accident involving damage to a vehicle more than $200.
- GOLIAD – A 64-year-old Goliad woman by a deputy Aug. 14 on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals by failing to provide food and water.
- GOLIAD – A 61-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Aug. 14 on a charge of criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- GOLIAD – A 27-year-old Victoria man by a deputy Aug. 15 on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- GOLIAD – An 84-year-old Refugio man by a deputy Aug. 15 on a charge s of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person.
- GOLIAD – A 35-year-old Kenedy man by a deputy Aug. 15 on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
- GOLIAD – A 41-year-old Kenedy woman by a deputy Aug. 16 on a charge of cruelty to livestock animals.
- GOLIAD – A 41-year-old Goliad woman by a deputy Aug. 19 on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal by failure to provide food and water.
- GOLIAD – A 59-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Aug. 19 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 4-20 grams.
- GOLIAD – A 24-year-old Refugio woman by a deputy Aug. 20 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- GOLIAD – A 28-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Aug. 21 on a charge of sexual abuse of a child continuous victim under 14 years of age.
- GOLIAD – A 48-year-old San Antonio woman by a deputy Aug. 21 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- GOLIAD – A 32-year-old Victoria man by a deputy Aug. 25 on a charge of unlawful restraint.
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 23 on a warrant charging her with tampering with and fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 23 on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors, exploitation of a child, elderly, or disabled person and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Telferner man by deputies Aug. 23 on warrants charging him with criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 and theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 23 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 23 on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 23 on a warrant charging him with a violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 23 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Edna woman by officers Aug. 23 on suspicion of theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Houston woman by deputies Aug. 23 on a warrant charging her with assault on a public servant.
- VICTORIA – A 77-year-old Victoria man by troopers Aug. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Edna woman by officers Aug. 23 on suspicion of theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 23 on suspicion of tampering with and fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of tampering with and fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and interfering with public duties.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Inez man by deputies Aug. 24 on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Hutto man by officers Aug. 24 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and criminal nonsupport — child support.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 24 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 24 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 25 on warrants charging him with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Fort Worth man by deputies Aug. 25 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 25 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 25 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 25 on warrants charging him with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 25 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 25 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 25 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 25 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 25 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 25 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 26 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 26 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 26 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
{span} VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Aug. 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case. {/span}
{span}{span} VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an injury of a child, elderly or disabled person with bodily injury intent. {/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span} VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Aug. 26 on capias pro fines in two Class C misdemeanor cases. {/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span} VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by Aug. 26 on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors. {/span}{/span}{/span} {/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}{span} VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 26 on bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span} VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span} VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 26 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span} VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by marshals Aug. 26 on violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span} VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 26 on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief between $100-$750. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span} VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 26 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span} VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span} VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 27 on warrants charging her with five Class C misdemeanors. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 27 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 27 on a warrant charging him with felony bail jumping and failure to appear and suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 27 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}{span}VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 27 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor. {/span}{/span}{/span} {/span} {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact by a family member at a home in the 3500 block of Flamingo Drive on Aug. 24.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old woman reported she was assaulted causing her bodily injury by a family member at a home in the 100 block of Regency Ave on Aug. 24.
- VICTORIA – A 61-year-old woman reported she was assaulted causing her bodily injury by family memberlence at a home in the 1700 block of Beauvoir Street on Aug. 24.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old woman reported she was assaulted causing her bodily injury by a family member in the 4800 block of North John Stockbauer Drive on Aug. 24.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a parking lot in the 2100 block of Houston Highway on Aug. 24.
- VICTORIA – A 62-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by family member at a home in the 2000 block of Rosebud Ave on Aug. 25.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 4400 block of North Navarro on Aug. 25.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 2900 block of Price Street on Aug. 25.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 13,200 block of North Navarro Street on Aug. 25.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injure by a family member at a home in the 2000 block of East Power Ave on Aug. 25.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 1900 block of Lawndale Ave on Aug. 26.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Two Social Security cards, a drivers license, a designer wallet and unauthorized charges on a Target card with a total value of $478.54 from a discount store in the 7800 block of North Navarro Street on Aug. 26.
- VICTORIA – A drivers license, flip phone, black leather purse, reptile leather wallet, key chain, Social Security card, four credit cards, coin purse and Medicare card with a total value of $2,185 from a specialty store in the 8600 block of North Navarro Street on Aug. 24.
{span} {/span}
INDICTED
Editor’s Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence exists to warrant a trial.
- VICTORIA – A July Victoria County grand jury recently returned indictments naming the following people.
- John Allen Aschenbeck, 50, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on April 26.
- Mark Anthony Avila, 40, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on May 23, 2018.
- Anthony Cardell Butler Jr., 26, of Victoria, on a charge of theft of a firearm on Dec. 16. In a separate case, he was indicted for continuous violence against the family on March 23.
- Luis Caballero, 49, of Victoria, on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact on March 19.
- Alexander Scott DeLeon, 31, of Victoria, on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury on March 26, 2018.
- Ruben Diaz, 52, of Victoria, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault on Oct. 27, 2016.
- Joel Guadalupe Garcia, 29, of Victoria, on three counts of assault of a peace officer or judge on May 5.
- David Isaiah Hernandez, 29, of Victoria, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Oct. 1, 2015.
- Tony Chaleng Hernandez III, 34, of Victoria, on charges of continuous violence against the family and injury of a child, elderly or disabled person by reckless bodily injury on April 30, 2018.
- Jimmy Joe Karamol, 26, of Victoria, on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on May 23.
- Anthony Ray Moreno, 36, of Victoria, on a charge of continuous violence against the family on May 1.
- Alfred Perez Jr., 25, of Austin, on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, money or securities on Dec. 30.
- Jeremy Louis Powell, 33, of Victoria, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and assault of a peace officer or judge on May 20.
- Zaine Roman Brandon Rivera, 22, of Victoria, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction on May 23.
- Kenneth Wayne Treager, 60, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams on April 27.
- Wayne Raymond Trumbley, 37, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Feb. 17. In a separate case, he was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on May 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.