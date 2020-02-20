A Brownsville woman died Wednesday night when her SUV went off a Calhoun County highway and into a marsh.
Blanca Lopez, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Hope Kurtz at 9:12 p.m., said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, in a written statement.
At 8:26 p.m., the crash was reported on SH 35 in Calhoun County about five miles northeast of Tivoli.
Two passengers, Maria Lugo, 64, and Noel Rodriguez, 40, were taken to Citizens Medical Center and then to San Antonio Medical Center in stable condition.
It’s unclear why Lopez’s southbound 2006 Ford Escape lost control, entered a side skid and drifted off the highway’s southern edge before overturning into a marshy area known as Hog Bayou.
Hog Bayou snakes along the western edge of Green Lake and underneath the state highway about 15 miles west of Port Lavaca.
