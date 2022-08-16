Calhoun County Democratic Club and Maclovio Perez to co-host environmental issues forum on Aug. 20.

The Calhoun County Democratic Club and Maclovio Perez, the Democratic party candidate for Congressional District 27, will co-host an environmental issues forum from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 16 Konrad Road, in Port Lavaca.
Guest speakers will present information on environmental issues. A question and answer session is planned.
The event is open to the public.
