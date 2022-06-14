The July meeting for the Calhoun County Democratic Club will be July 5 at the Calhoun County Library, in the community room, 200 W. Mahan St. in Port Lavaca, according to a news release from Brandelyn Wiser, Calhoun County Democratic Chair.
A social/potluck will be at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m.
The August meeting will be on Aug.2.
For more information contact Wiser at 361-746-5068, email brandelynw.pact@gmail.com, or visit CalhounTXDemocrats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.