The Calhoun County Democrats Club hosted a speaker event to meet four Democratic candidates running for office Thursday afternoon at the the VFW, 16 Konrad Road, in Port Lavaca.
The candidates are Josh Tutt, Texas Senate District 18 candidate; Anthony Tristán, Congressional District 27 primary candidate; Thomas Ray Garcia, State Board of Education District 2 primary candidate; and Louis Rubio, Calhoun County justice of the peace Precinct 1 candidate.
The Josh Tutt Community Blood Drive is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St. in Victoria. Donors should sign up in advance of the blood drive. The link to sign up is donor.southtexasblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/136113.
The Calhoun County: Blockwalk in Port Lavaca with Josh Tutt and Louis Rubio, is on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at Tilley Park. Sign up atmobilize.us/tuttfortexas/event/440771/. Participants will receive a quick training, a list of addresses nearby, and everything they’ll need to confidently talk to people about voting for two candidates running for office in Calhoun County.
