The Calhoun County Democrats Club will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Calhoun County Library, in the community room, 200 W. Mahan St., Port Lavaca.
The social is at 5.30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Speakers for the March meeting include Joy Diaz, primary candidate for governor, and three primary candidates for Congressional District 27 Maclovio Perez Jr., Dr. Victor Melgoza and Anthony Tristán.
Louis Rubio may also speak to give an update on his campaign.
The next meeting will be April 5.
