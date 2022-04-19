The Calhoun County Democrats Club will meet May 3 at the Calhoun County Library, in the community room, 200 W. Mahan St., Port Lavaca.
The social begins at 5.30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6 p.m.
Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 19, 2022 @ 5:29 pm
The Calhoun County Democrats Club will meet May 3 at the Calhoun County Library, in the community room, 200 W. Mahan St., Port Lavaca.
The social begins at 5.30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Jessica Baladez said:
Glenn Wilson said:
Glenn Wilson said:
George Schwarz said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.