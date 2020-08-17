Another staff member at the Calhoun County school district has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said in a news release Monday evening.
The staff member works at the Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School, more commonly known as the JR campus. The employee was at the campus Aug. 12 -14, according to the news release, and was in a classroom with students Aug. 12.
Any student or employee who was in “close contact” with the positive staff member will be contacted, but no identifying information of the staff member will be released. Phone calls will come from a contact tracers with a 210 area code.
This is the second staff member at the elementary school to test positive. Last week, a staffer present on campus on Aug. 11 later tested positive, officials said.
The district’s maintenance staff were expected to sanitize all affected areas of the campus Monday evening.
Students began orientation on Aug. 11, and began remote learning Monday, according to the district’s schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.