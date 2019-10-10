The Calhoun County Fair is back in town and comes with some welcomed changes.
Admission prices for the fair, 186 Henry Barber Way, dropped to $5 from $15 for adults, and the beer garden has relocated closer to other fair activities, fair vice president Tania French said.
“The intent is to make it affordable for everyone to come to the fair,” French said.
The fair kicks off 10 a.m. Saturday with the parade starting at Calhoun High School stadium and will end at the bay front. Judges will be at the Remax Land and Home, and they will determine an overall grand champion and first through third place in each division.
After the parade, the fair will continue through Oct. 19 ending with a performance by country musician Jarrod Birmingham on the main stage.
Tuesday night of the fair is free, and French said it is a great time to bring the family and kids out. The Queen Pageant will be held the same night at 6 p.m.
French said people look forward to the county fair every year.
“It’s a big deal,” French said.
One thing many people look forward to is the junior livestock show which begins Wednesday in the barn and runs through Friday.
Chris Wall, Junior Livestock Auction Committee chairman, said Calhoun students put a lot of time and effort into raising their animals, and the county fair is a great chance to see that reach fruition.
“It’s an opportunity for kids to raise and exhibit an animal, and in turn, teaches them hard work and responsibility,” Wall said.
After showing on Wednesday, students turn around and sell their animals on Thursday. That money will go toward buying next year’s agriculture project or college, Wall said.
“It’s a great thing for the youth of Calhoun County,” French said.
French said many people in the community look forward to seeing familiar faces at the fair along with enjoying the enticing carnival food.
“Bring a good appetite because there is some good fair food,” she said.
People can also enjoy carnival rides with the purchase of a wristband at the fairgrounds.
“It’s basically the good ole county fair. People look forward to that every year,” French said. “It’s a great time for people to get together.”
