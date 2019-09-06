Two people were arrested Thursday after leading a trooper on a Calhoun County farm-road pursuit, authorities said.
Port Lavaca resident Derek Sean Cardona, the 35-year-old driver of a black 2009 Chrysler, was arrested with Calhoun County resident Amanda Nicole Vela, 36, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Vela was wanted on a charge of theft of property between $100 to $750, and Cardona was wanted for violating his probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
After their arrest Thursday, Cardona was also charged on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Both were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams after authorities discovered a substance suspected of being an illegal drug in their possession.
They remained in the Calhoun County jail as of Friday.
Those arrests came after a trooper attempted to pull over Cardona and Vela for speeding on Farm-to-Market Road 1090, San Miguel said.
Four minutes into the ensuing pursuit, Cardona crashed near U.S. 87 after a spike strip was deployed across the roadway, he said.
San Miguel said Cardona avoided the spike strip but then lost control of the car.
During a subsequent search, authorities discovered what they suspected was methamphetamine inside the car.
No one was injured.
