Port Lavaca
Dec. 4 - Lighted Christmas Parade
Bayfront Peninsula Park, 501 E. Main Street, 6:30 p.m.
The city of Port Lavaca's annual Christmas Parade will start with a tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. at Bayfront Peninsula Park. Parade participants will proceed onto Main Street, turn right onto Virginia Street, then left onto Sam Faubion Drive and end at Calhoun Sandcrab Stadium. The event is presented by the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 5 - Merry on Main
Main Street and Virginia Street to Commerce Street, 10-a.m. - 4 p.m.
Port Lavaca Main Street and the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce are hosting a holiday party in downtown Port Lavaca, featuring a hot chocolate station at the Port Lavaca Main Street Theatre, Christmas photo station in Fay Bauer Sterling Park, carolers and strolling characters. Vendors and shops on Main Street will be open. Other events, including a Christmas pajama contest will be held. Winners of the lighted Christmas parade, held Dec. 4, will also be announced.
Dec. 23 - Ugly Sweater Contest with DJ Reckshop
Scully's Sports Bar & Grill, 802 Fulton St., Port Lavaca, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Stop by Scully's in your ugliest sweater for a chance to win a $50 gift card in the ugliest, most creative and funniest categories. You must be 21 years of age or older to attend the event. There is no cover fee to enter.
Port O'Connor
Nov. 30 - Make Your Own Christmas Wreath
Port O'Connor Library, 506 W. Main St., 6:30-7 p.m.
Up to 30 adults are welcome to get ready for the holidays with a build your own Christmas wreath class in the library's multi-purpose room. Wreath kits are $20. Anyone interested can sign up at the POC Washateria.
Dec. 5 - Lighted Boat Parade
Intracoastal Canal in Port O'Connor, 6:45 p.m.
Locals, vacationers and participants from the Freeport-to-Port O’Connor Toy Run, decorate and light their boats to parade down the Port O'Connor Intercoastal Way. Bring chairs or a blanket and watch the holiday spectacle. Presented by the Port O'Connor Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber at 361-983-2898.
Dec. 13 - Port O'Connor Chamber of Commerce Christmas Party
Port O'Connor Community Center, 3674 W. Adams St., 6-9 p.m.
The chamber invites everyone to join in on holiday fun at the community center with entertainment from the Jerry James band. The party will also include chamber board elections for next year.
Dec. 18-19 - Port O'Connor Christmas House Lighting Contest
Get your lights and seasonal décor ready for the Port O'Connor Chamber of Commerce's annual contests. Judges will be viewing registered homes on Dec. 18-19 and awarding winners in seven categories. To register, call the chamber at 361-983-2898.
