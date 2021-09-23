Calhoun County school district officials are investigating a report of bullying at Jackson Roosevelt Elementary, according to a statement issued Thursday.
The statement does not say when the report was made, who was involved or whether anyone was injured, among other details.
Superintendent Larry Nichols said in an interview Thursday that the district could investigate the report of bullying through a number of avenues including interviewing teachers and reviewing security camera footage.
He would not discuss additional details in the interest of protecting students.
"We want every student to feel safe," Nichols said.
