Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer issued a declaration of emergency in light of the flash flooding experienced by the county on Wednesday.
“We have lots of flooding, lots of road and street closures,” Meyer said. “As of now, there are quite a few houses that have water in them.”
The county is under a flash flood watch until 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The county has experienced “lots” of damage, but it will take more time to fully access the damages, Meyer said.
Meyer decided to declare a state of disaster to try and ease some of the stresses of Calhoun County residents.
The declaration states it will continue no more than seven days unless extended by the county’s Commissioners Court.
Several roads have been closed in the area, but that list is constantly changing as water continues to rise or flow off, Meyer said.
“We’re experiencing extremely high tide, and that slows the drainage,” he said.
U.S. 87 toward Victoria will be closed about 6 p.m. to keep people from driving into water after dark, Meyer said.
Cars have already stalled in the roadways. Meyer said residents should stay sheltered and only drive if absolutely necessary and if they have a tall vehicle.
Flooded roadways began to recede Wednesday afternoon. Residents took to the streets to go to the grocery store for essentials and to assess damages.
As for Tristen Ruiz, 18, he and his friends didn’t wait for the waters to recede. Instead, they took to SH 35 by kayak. The group stuck to the ditch between north and southbound traffic.
The group of about three took to the streets to explore the amount of flooding.
Along the way, they noticed extreme flooding in Port Lavaca.
“It was just deep,” Ruiz said. “The ditch was at least 6-7 feet of water.”
They rode throughout half the city toward Chocolate Bayou, which was flooded, he said.
“It was just a fun adventure,” he said.
