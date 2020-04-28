Calhoun County
The Calhoun County Courthouse.

 Courtesy: Wikimedia

A third Calhoun County resident has died from COVID-19.

The resident’s age and gender were not readily available.

Erin Clevenger, chief nursing officer at Memorial Medical Center, said the person did not die at Memorial Medical Center, and the notice of the death came directly from the Texas Department of State and Health Services. She did not know any of the patient’s information.

Calhoun County has 30 total positive COVID-19 cases, with 15 recovered.

Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.

