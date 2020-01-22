Local law enforcement officers were involved in a crash during a pursuit in Calhoun County on Monday.
About 5:15 p.m., a Calhoun County sheriff's deputy crashed into two Port Lavaca police vehicles and an officer who had gotten out of his car, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
At the time, the deputy and two officers were attempting a felony stop on a man who had failed to stop after police had attempted to pull him over in Port Lavaca, San Miguel said.
"It's a very serious situation you are in when you get involved with a fleeing motor vehicle," San Miguel said. "You have to take in the totality of the (situation)."
The crash occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 1090 just outside Port Lavaca city limits near Deshazor Street as the officers were ordering Gregory Salas out of his stopped car.
"Our officers were assisting Port Lavaca Police Department attempting to apprehend a subject wanted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident that occurred earlier that day," said Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Johnny Krause. "During the course of the pursuit the sheriff's office unit struck the police units who had already stopped in an attempt to box in the fleeing felon to keep him from entering a nearby busy intersection."
After the crash, Salas, 34, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Salas remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Wednesday.
San Miguel said Salas, a felon, also had an outstanding warrant and was illegally in possession of a gun.
No one suffered serious injuries, San Miguel said
The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety and no citations have been issued, he said.
