Calhoun County school board was named Region 3’s outstanding school board of the year.
The recognition comes from the Texas Association of School Administrators, and the board is now in the running for state recognition.
The board, which has seven members, was nominated by the district’s superintendent.
“The board reflects the community,” Superintendent Larry Nichols said. “Our democracy is alive and well in Calhoun.”
TASA committee will review the nominations and select two school boards for consideration for the state-level award, according to a TASA news release. One school for less than 1,000 students and another for more than 1,000 students.
TASA’s School Board Awards Committee will meet virtually in early August to select up to five of the nominated boards to be recognized as Honor Boards, and the finalists will be interviewed this fall. After that, the 2020 Outstanding School Board award will be announced.
Nichols said the school board hasn’t seen a recognition like this in the 20 some-odd years he’s been associated with the district.
The board has several committees and Nichols said the board has put significant care into the safety of its students and the well being of the staff.
“They treated the employees well with salary increases,” he said. “I think they are very responsive to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.