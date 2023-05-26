PORT LAVACA – As young Lucas Lee entered the Port Lavaca Library recently, employees and patrons alike greeted him by name.
“Hey Lucas, you’re a rock star,“ one employee said as she passed by en route to take care of her duties.
He smiled, taking the attention in stride as his father noted they try to come to the library at least once a week.
He’s also a little famous because he will represent the Crossroads at the Scripps National Spelling Bee next week in Washington, D.C.
The 12-year-old outlasted the competition in 26 rounds and 154 words in March to be crowned the regional spelling champion. He won the trip to the national competition as part of the prize package.
He said he was nervous when the field was narrowed to two people. The other contestant was his school mate, Shelby Wei.
“I told myself, ‘Do your best. Try as hard as you can,’ and I won,” he said, recalling the regional contest.
Since then, he has ramped up his studying to be as prepared as possible for the national competition with 230 other spellers from across the country.
With the use of a spelling app called Word Club, he has studied the spelling, meaning and origin of the more than 4,000 words on the app.
The words that give him the hardest time are those that are spelled differently than pronounced. He had a hard time thinking of an example, but mentioned some words of Irish origin fit into that category.
He is methodical with his studying. He practices his spelling then prints out the words that he misspelled. He will study those words intently until he has them correct. He then moves on to a new set of words.
“This year, I told myself not to be nervous. I drink water and breathe in and out,” he explained. It worked.
Lucas, who is completing the seventh grade at Travis Middle School, said he hasn’t always been a good speller. But with practice he found he was getting better, plus he was learning the meaning of the words, so he knew how to properly use them.
By the fifth grade he won his first school spelling bee.
Last year, he represented Calhoun County in the regional bee but missed a word early on.
His father Ming-Yung Lee helps him study some, but Lucas does most of it on his own.
“He has worked hard, and he deserves it. If he had not worked hard, I would say he did not deserve it. This year, he is more mature. I can see he is trying his best,” Lee said.
At school when he has free time between assignments or after finishing a test, he studies his spelling.
He knows he will spend a lot of time between now and when the contest starts studying more words.
On Tuesday, Lucas and the other contestants will participate in preliminary rounds. The first round will be spelling, while the second one will be vocabulary. The words will come from the app he has been studying. In the third round the words will come from the more than 50,000 words in the Merriam Webster Dictionary.
Lucas shared an interesting piece of trivia about the bee, every year 20 to 25 % of the words in the competition change.
Students who make it through the preliminary rounds will continue to the quarter finals, then semifinals on May 31 and then the finals on June 1. All the competition will be televised and streamed.
“It doesn’t help to just know how to spell the word, you have to know what they mean too,” he said.
Away from the competition, Lucas is excited to visit the nation’s capital. He wants to visit the White House, as well as other places.
The spelling bee organization provides the contestants with choices of places to visit. Lucas plans to take advantage of these visits.
This will be his first trip to Washington. His parents have been there once before. His dad, mother, Ching-Ching Liu, and his brother, Leo Lee, 5, will be there to support him and keep him company.
Lucas exhibits an appearance of shy confidence as he talks about preparing for the competition. The more he talks, the more confident his voice becomes.
He said if he is not sure of a word, he will ask for all the help he can get including asking for the definition, origin and have it used in a sentence.
If by chance he doesn’t make it to the finals, he wants to watch the remaining contest. The contestants have a front seating area reserved for them.
When asked what he would do if he won the competition, his large brown eyes grew bigger, a smile spread across his face and he answered without hesitation.
“I will celebrate. It is a very huge thing. If I win, I will be very honored. It takes hard work and skill to be the champion,” he said.