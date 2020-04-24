City of Victoria facilities will begin reopening to the public starting May 1 and will be fully open by June 1 after closing March 21 to protect the public and City employees from exposure to COVID-19.
Riverside Golf Course will open May 1, and most other city facilities will reopen May 4, according to a news release from the city of Victoria.
Facilities opening in May are those where current social distancing guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control can successfully be followed. These guidelines include, maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet from other people and limiting gatherings to 10 people.
Facilities where social distancing will be difficult to maintain tentatively are scheduled to reopen June 1.
The following City facilities will reopen to the public May 4
- 700 Main Center, 700 N. Main St.
- City Hall, 105 W. Juan Linn St.
- Municipal Court, services, 107 W. Juan Linn St.
- Parks and Recreation office, 532 McCright Drive
- Public Works, public safety, police and fire department facilities
The following facilities will reopen to the public June 1
- Riverside Park playgrounds, public bathrooms, athletic facilities and pavilions; (Riverside Park’s walking trails have remained open and were never closed to the public), 501-599 McCright Drive
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.
- Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St.
- Municipal Court, courtroom, 107 W. Juan Linn St.
Visitors to city facilities are strongly encouraged to comply with CDC recommendations including, wearing facial coverings, hand washing, covering coughs or sneezes, avoiding contact with frequently touched surfaces and maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others.
Many city services will remain available remotely by phone, mail or email, and residents still are encouraged to use these methods.
For more information, visit victoriatx.org or call Communications at 361-485-3110.
