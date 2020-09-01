The city of Port Lavaca is asking residents to continue to boil water. A notice was issued to boil water after a water line broke Monday evening, causing water pressure in distribution lines to drop.
All residents should boil water used for drinking, cooking and making ice for at least two minutes to esure any harmful bacteria and other microbes are eradicated. Bottled water can also be purchased for consumption.
On Tuesday, the Calhoun County school district said it had bottles of water available for students in lieu of the boil notice and ample hand sanitizer to meet sanitation needs at campuses.
The line break occurred at the corner of Alcoa Drive and West Main Street near SH 35 and has since been repaired, said Wayne Shaffer, the city’s public works director.
“The pressure is back to normal,” he said. “I am just waiting on results from the bacteriological samples that were sent in today. As soon as I get those tomorrow, I will resend the notice if everything is clear.”
The city of Port Lavaca’s water system serves about 11,850 residents, according to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s drinking water database.
As required by the TCEQ, the city notified residents of the boil notice late Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.