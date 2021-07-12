The City of Port Lavaca issued a water boil noticed Monday afternoon, requiring residents to boil water until further notice.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city to issue the notice because repairs to the main transmission line caused a reduction in the public water system's pressure, according to a news release issued by Public Works Director Wayne Shaffer.
The main break was under repair Monday afternoon and water pressure was expected to return to normal levels after a couple of hours, according to the news release.
Water used for consumption should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and boiled for two minutes to ensure destruction of harmful bacterial and other microbes.
The city will notify customers when the water is safe for drinking or human consumption, and when the boil notice is no longer in effect.
