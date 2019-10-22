U.S. Coast Guard crews assisted a disabled sailing vessel pushing against the north jetty near Port O’Connor on Tuesday evening.
Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report that the 45-foot sailing vessel Talon was disabled with two people aboard.
Watchstanders diverted a Station Port O’Connor 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew and launched a Station Port O’Connor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to the scene.
Once on scene, the crew of the RB-M towed the Talon to Caracol in Port O’Connor.
No injuries were reported.
