Coast Guard personnel were dispatched to a collision involving two fishing vessels near Port O'Connor Monday night.
About 9 p.m., Coast Guard watchstanders in Corpus Christi received a mayday call via radio from the crew aboard the Aiden Boy, according to a Coast Guard news release.
The crew members reported a collision with the Joseph Vu, another fishing vessel. Both vessels were disabled by damage, but neither crews were reportedly "in distress," according to the release.
After the collision, the Joseph Vu's crew anchored to conduct repairs. Because of fishing nets tangled in the Aiden Boy's propeller, that vessel's crew requested a tow.
Coast Guard officials sent a 45-foot response boat and an 87-foot patrol boat, which transferred the crew members to a third vessel.
Crew members of the Joseph Vu were transferred to a Miss Juliana, a fishing boat, which then towed the vessel to the Port of Palacios.
"Thanks to the seamless coordination of our Coast Guard units, we were able to quickly respond to and assist the Aiden Boy," said Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Taylor, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi search and rescue unit controller. "The great teamwork between the Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders, the crew of Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Pelican resulted in a successful response."
