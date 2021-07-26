Rescue

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Pelican, an 87-foot patrol boat homeported in Corpus Christi, tows a disabled 84-foot fishing boat after a vessel collision 15 miles off Port O’Connor on Monday. The Pelican crew safely transferred the tow to the crew of another fishing vessel, who transported it to the Port of Palacios for repairs.

 Contributed

Coast Guard personnel were dispatched to a collision involving two fishing vessels near Port O'Connor Monday night.

About 9 p.m., Coast Guard watchstanders in Corpus Christi received a mayday call via radio from the crew aboard the Aiden Boy, according to a Coast Guard news release.

The crew members reported a collision with the Joseph Vu, another fishing vessel. Both vessels were disabled by damage, but neither crews were reportedly "in distress," according to the release.

After the collision, the Joseph Vu's crew anchored to conduct repairs. Because of fishing nets tangled in the Aiden Boy's propeller, that vessel's crew requested a tow.

Coast Guard officials sent a 45-foot response boat and an 87-foot patrol boat, which transferred the crew members to a third vessel.

Crew members of the Joseph Vu were transferred to a Miss Juliana, a fishing boat, which then towed the vessel to the Port of Palacios.

"Thanks to the seamless coordination of our Coast Guard units, we were able to quickly respond to and assist the Aiden Boy," said Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Taylor, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi search and rescue unit controller. "The great teamwork between the Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders, the crew of Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Pelican resulted in a successful response."

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.