A Community Summer Outreach event, sponsored by pastors of Fountain of Life Church, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lighthouse Beach RV Park, 700 Lighthouse Beach Road in Port Lavaca.
The event includes food, drinks, prizes, music, preaching and testimonies. Also planned are face painting and a photography platform by DLUX 360 throughout the day. The schedule of events is:
- Noon: Missionary to Moldova, Monica Gutierrez
- 12:45 p.m.: Praise songs and testimonies in between
- 2 p.m.: Lunch, music and testimonies
- 3 p.m.: Pastor De La Cruz
- 4 p.m.: Christ-up
- 5 p.m.: Men’s United Ministry
- 6 p.m.: Parable Music Ministries
