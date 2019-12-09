PORT LAVACA — Daniel Miller, who was seeking the Calhoun County Constable Precinct 1 nomination in the 2020 elections, had to drop out of the race because of health complications.
Miller had filed to run against Plavius “Tyrone” Harris on the Republican ticket in the March primaries. He withdrew from the race on Monday, said Russell Cain, the county’s Republican Party chairman. Filings closed at 6 p.m.
Cain said Miller wants constituents to know that he really wanted to run and serve them, but is unable to do so because of serious health complications.
