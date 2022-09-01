As the end of summer comes into sight, the Crossroads is looking to end the season with a bang.
With names both inspired by Bootfest, Sombrero Fest and the Flip Flop Festival are set for this Labor Day weekend. Sombrero Fest will start 4 p.m. Friday and continue Saturday at the Victoria Community Center, and the Flip Flop Festival is at 7 a.m. Saturday at Bayfront Peninsula in Port Lavaca.
This will be Sombrero Fest's first event, and for the Flip Flop Festival, it will be the first full-blown festival since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"It feels amazing being the last festival of the summer," DAI entertainment promoter BJ Macedo said of Sombrero Fest. "What better way to end the summer. Labor Day was put together for the working people, making America doing this or doing that. So, why not support it with the community of Victoria?"
The idea of Sombrero Fest came together after Macedo and his business partner Cornelio Valdez, of Smokin Cowboyz, were discussing hosting a cook-off, which then included an under-18 softball tournament.
"We were sitting around wondering what to call it. Well, Bootfest is no longer here, so why not a hat, and that's where we got Sombrero Fest," he said.
This is the first festival Macedo has put together, but he has previously put together concerts, he said. It has been a headache for him and Valdez since they started planning it in June, but the feedback for the festival has been great.
Sombrero Fest will feature a Champions Barbecue Alliance sanctioned cook-off with categories such as chicken, pork butt, pork spare ribs and brisket with around 50 teams competing for $7,500 in cash and prizes, Macedo said.
In addition to that, Sombrero Fest will have vendors, a DJ, a mechanical bull and a bouncy house for families to enjoy beyond the musical entertainment and the softball tournament, he said. Adult beverages will be $3.
Bands on Friday will be Conjunto Bandits, Tejano Cavalry and South TX Homies, Macedo said. On Saturday, it will be Los Popos, Conxzión, Art Tigerina and Mike Gonzalez and the Iconiczz.
"Bring your lawn chair," Macedo said.
On the flip side in Port Lavaca, the Flip Flop Festival will have its first full-blown festival since the COVID-19 pandemic at Bayfront Peninsula Saturday, said Tania French, Port Lavaca events coordinator.
The Flip Flop Festival was modeled after Victoria's Bootfest and since boot was already taken, they decided to go with flip-flops, French said.
The day will start at 7 a.m. with the Cast Out Cancer bank fishing contest hosted by Port Lavaca's Walmart with all proceeds going to benefit MD Anderson. The Backyard Hero cook-off contest will start at 8 a.m. and feature categories such as steak, burgers, seafood and more. Shops and food vendors open at 10 a.m., according to to the festival's website.
The iconic Fling-Flong contest will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday where attendees fling their flip-flops off their feet as far as they can, French said.
"People always come out for it every year from returning champions or people wanting to try it for the first time," she said.
In addition to the contests, there will be a variety of musical performers at the event who will start performing at 4 p.m., French said. This includes the Tejano Boys, Hotel Drifters, In Time Band and No Resolve.
This will be No Resolve's only Texas tour stop until 2023, she said.
"It's free. It's fun. It's a great time for everybody," French said.
