PORT LAVACA – Immigration attorney David Holford says his Christian faith led him to his work.
"I was a stranger, a foreigner, and you took me in. I was sick and in prison and you visited me," said Holford, reciting a translation of Matthew 25:35.
Holford, an otherwise soft-spoken man, could not help but let a little emotion creep into his voice as he discussed his life's work.
As one of the few, if not only, Crossroads attorney specializing in immigration work, Holford's passion for helping people navigate an immigration system that he described as obsolete and inefficient is obvious as he talks about his calling.
"I see every person knocking at the door of this country, every person who has made a way to get here, as Jesus," he said.
Born in Port Lavaca, Holford said his religious faith is the central pillar of his life.
In fact, he does much of his work from an office inside a house across the street from Christ Community Church, which was started by his father in 1983.
Some Sundays, Holford leads the congregation in musical worship there.
A cabinet inside the house displays flags from a myriad of nations where the congregation has participated in missions.
After attending law school at Indiana University, Holford moved to the United Kingdom where immigration was a hot topic as well. There, anti-immigration sentiments were directed against Eastern Europeans employed in fruit cultivation.
"There's a great deal of resentment that's really demographically quite similar to the resentment we see here in the United States with Hispanic immigrants," he said, adding, "They fear to care for the other takes away from taking care of us. That somehow it is a zero-sum game, that there is only a pie so big, and if I give them part of my pie, the less pie I have. In fact, that is not the way it works."
When Holford returned to his native Port Lavaca in 2011, he found himself searching for work as a lawyer.
Working in immigration law, which involves federal law, allowed him to do so without seeking state certifications.
Despite the personal convenience in refocusing his career, Holford said he more importantly has found a vital need for the work.
For Holford, a native U.S citizen who is of English and German heritage, it's only human to pass on the blessings he has received.
"I did nothing to be a U.S. citizen. I get to live here purely because of the accident of the geography of my birth," he said.
But for those born into troubling circumstances abroad, becoming a U.S. citizen or merely residing in the country is more than difficult, he said.
For most wishing to come to the U.S., it's simply impossible.
"People say 'Oh just wait in line,'" Holford said. "For most people, there is no line to wait in."
Only about 55,000 people are accepted into the U.S. each year through a visa lottery system.
Other wishing to enter the country legally must have an immediate family member as a permanent resident.
Or, they must be sponsored by an employer or hold an advanced degree.
And while the U.S. has traditionally offered asylum and refugee status, those offerings have decreased to an all-time low of about 30,000 people in 2019, according to the immigration council.
"It's essential to their lives in some cases. They come here because they cannot economically or for fear of their safety cannot survive where they are," he said. "It's life and death."
For even the tiny fraction of those who are eligible, he said, the wait for citizenship can be decades long.
In fact, U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud said during a Crossroads human smuggling symposium in Victoria that he was shocked to find it took about seven years for his wife, a native-born Mexican, to become a citizen through a process that was "streamlined."
Others at his wife's citizenship swearing-in ceremony had waited as many as 25 years, he said.
While the work may not pay nearly as well as many other areas of the law, Holford said he has found his niche in part because of the obvious benefits to his clients.
For Port Lavaca couple John and Maria Elizabeth O'Bryan the help from Holford in navigating the visa system was essential to their romance.
After meeting online in 2010, the couple began a romantic relationship with John in Port Lavaca and Maria Elizabeth in the Philippines.
Bringing Maria Elizabeth from the Philippines to Port Lavaca was a long and difficult process, O'Brien said.
But the green card she eventually received was more than simply an opportunity to come to the U.S., the couple said.
It was an opportunity to build a life together.
"She loves me for me," O'Bryan said.
