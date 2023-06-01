When Lucas Lee was asked to spell the word “garbology,” he thought he knew how to spell it.
But to be sure, he asked for its definition. The word means “the study of garbage.”
His first instinct was to spell it “garbology,” but after hearing the definition he went with “garbalogy” to go with “garbage.”
Lucas, 12, of Port Lavaca, made it to the third round of competition Tuesday at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, before his run ended.
“I was a bit sad. I thought, ‘It’s over now,’” he said Wednesday morning.
Lucas, who will enter the eighth grade at Travis Middle School in August, represented the Crossroads at the bee. His trip was sponsored by the Victoria Advocate after winning the regional spelling bee in March.
“I was proud to get this far. I thought I would probably lose in the first round,” he said.
His father, Ming-Yung Lee, was also proud of his son’s accomplishments.
“It is understandable that he is sad. Sometimes you are lucky and get the easy words, sometimes you get the hard words. He worked really hard. He did a great job,” Lee said, noting Lucas had two to three months to prepare after winning the regional bee.
He added the spelling bee is very competitive, with 10% to 20% of the students having competed in previous national bees.
In the first round of Tuesday’s competition, Lucas said he was nervous but excited. He knew the word automatically but asked for the definition just to be sure. That confirmed it was the word he thought it was — “Herodotean.”
On to the second round, which focused on vocabulary. He was asked, “If something is described as corrosive, it is ____?” He answered correctly “able to wear away by disintegration.”
On Wednesday, he and his family, his father, mother, Ching-Ching Liu, and brother, Leo Lee, 5, planned to visit sites in the nation’s capital including the White House and famous monuments.
He plans to be in the audience Thursday night to watch the final rounds of the spelling bee.
“The trip has been pretty fun. First, I have never been to Washington, D.C., before. Secondly, the person before me is pretty famous. He is the youngest to compete in a national spelling bee. He has been on a lot of television shows and has a show on YouTube.”
Lucas was talking about Akash Vukoti, 14, of San Angelo, who was sponsored by the San Angelo Association of Realtors. He competed in his first National Bee in 2016, according to his biography.