For the last five years, Brianne Dlugosch has dreamed of opening a 5D Steakhouse and Lounge in Port O’Connor.
Now that she and her brother, Brian Dlugosch, purchased the right commercial property in November, her dream will come true this summer.
“We’re really excited. We’ve been coming (to Port O’Connor) the last seven years. It’s our home away from home,” she said. “Our children love the town. Now to have a family business there, it’s all (coming together).”
The siblings purchased 4.81 acres at 2699 W. Adams Ave. at the end of November from Linda Tippit, who had her businesses LaSalle’s Landing RV Park and Linda T’s Fresh Shrimp and Bait. Dlugosch said construction of the 9,000-square-foot steak house with an about 2,000-square-foot patio will begin in March.
“There’s going to be a large outdoor patio with a stage and a dance floor for live entertainment, (which) 5D is known for,” said Brianne Dlugosch, 31, of Yorktown. “(The venue) will be facing the boat dock, (so people) sitting on the patio can see boats coming in off the water. There’s going to be a large commercial play ground attached to the patio for children to play on while their parents are dining.”
The restaurant will also have a full bar and a private conference or party room.
Dlugosch said the last seven years her family has had a vacation home in Port O’Connor, she noticed the need for an entertainment venue to go to on the weekends. They expect high traffic during Port O’Connor’s main tourism and fishing seasons in the spring and summer. She plans to combat the slower winter months by attracting spectators to concerts at the venue by known country artists.
This location will be the fifth 5D Steakhouse. The original and headquarters opened in 2016 in Yorktown. The other restaurants are in Kenedy, Carrizo Springs and Monahans.
“We’ve grown pretty quickly, and we do have plans for future growth,” Dlugosch said. “We have other locations in mind we have not revealed yet that we are going to build.”
Tibbit closed her RV Park that was on the property and is in the process of reopening Linda T’s Fresh Shrimp and Bait at 106 Adams Ave. She plans to open by Feb. 15.
“I think (Dlugosch’s plans) are great and I wish (her) the best of luck,” she said. “I’m definitely going to go have a steak.”
