Filing for the March 3 Democratic primary has end. Here are the Crossroads candidates seeking the Democratic party nominations.
Victoria County
Tax assessor-collector – Jane Bernal, 61, of Victoria, disaster case manager, jbernal10@gmail.com
County commissioner, Precinct 1 – Danny Garcia, 58, of Victoria, county commissioner, dgarcia__1@yahoo.com
Constable, Precinct 1 – Jeff Meyer, 58, of Victoria, retired, crimebuster211@gmail.com or 361-935-4313; Scott Townsend, 58, of Victoria, law enforcement security, sgt_townsend@yahoo.com
U.S. Representative District 27 – Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente, of Victoria, businessman, ricardo@ricardooforcongress.com; Charlie Jackson, of Corpus Christi, businessman, contact@charliejacksonforcongress.com
Calhoun County
Constable Precinct 2 – William “Billy” Billings, 42, of Six Mile, incumbent, 361-550-7734 or billy.billings@calhouncotx.org.
U.S. Representative District 27 – Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente, of Victoria, businessman, ricardo@ricardooforcongress.com; Charlie Jackson, of Corpus Christi, businessman, contact@charliejacksonforcongress.com.
DeWitt County
U.S. Representative District 27 – Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente, of Victoria, businessman, ricardo@ricardooforcongress.com; Charlie Jackson, of Corpus Christi, businessman, contact@charliejacksonforcongress.com.
Goliad County
District 18 State Senator - Michael Antalan, attorney
U.S. Representative, District 34 - Osbert Rodriguez Haro III; Filemon B. Vela, 56, of Brownsville, representative, 202-225-9901, filemon.vela@mail.house.gov
Jackson County
State Representative District 85 – Joey Cardenas III, age, of Louise, teacher, joeyfortexas@gmail.com
U.S. Representative District 27 – Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente, of Victoria, businessman, ricardo@ricardooforcongress.com; Charlie Jackson, of Corpus Christi, businessman, contact@charliejacksonforcongress.com
Lavaca County
U.S. Representative District 27 – Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente, of Victoria, businessman, ricardo@ricardooforcongress.com; Charlie Jackson, of Corpus Christi, businessman, contact@charliejacksonforcongress.com.
Refugio County
Sheriff – Shelly Gail Haertigs, of Woodsboro, deputy sheriff, ghaertig7@gmail.com.
Tax Assessor-Collector – Ida M. Turner, of Refugio, incumbent, ida55t@yahoo.com.
Commissioner Precinct 1 – Roberta Shipp Fagan, AGE, of Woodsboro, paramedic, robertafagan@hotmail.com; Valentin Cantu Ortega, insurance agent
Constable Precinct 2 – J.J. Garza, of Refugio, incumbent, johnniegarza@att.net.
U.S. Representative District 27 – Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente, of Victoria, businessman, ricardo@ricardooforcongress.com; Charlie Jackson, of Corpus Christi, businessman, contact@charliejacksonforcongress.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.