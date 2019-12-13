Filing for the March 3 Democratic primary has end. Here are the Crossroads candidates seeking the Democratic party nominations.

Victoria County

Tax assessor-collector – Jane Bernal, 61, of Victoria, disaster case manager, jbernal10@gmail.com

County commissioner, Precinct 1 – Danny Garcia, 58, of Victoria, county commissioner, dgarcia__1@yahoo.com

Constable, Precinct 1 – Jeff Meyer, 58, of Victoria, retired, crimebuster211@gmail.com or 361-935-4313; Scott Townsend, 58, of Victoria, law enforcement security, sgt_townsend@yahoo.com

State Senator District 18 – Michael Antalan, of Katy, attorney, michael@voteantalan.com.

U.S. Representative District 27 – Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente, of Victoria, businessman, ricardo@ricardooforcongress.com; Charlie Jackson, of Corpus Christi, businessman, contact@charliejacksonforcongress.com

Calhoun County

Constable Precinct 2 – William “Billy” Billings, 42, of Six Mile, incumbent, 361-550-7734 or billy.billings@calhouncotx.org.

State Senator District 18 – Michael Antalan, of Katy, attorney, michael@voteantalan.com.

U.S. Representative District 27 – Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente, of Victoria, businessman, ricardo@ricardooforcongress.com; Charlie Jackson, of Corpus Christi, businessman, contact@charliejacksonforcongress.com.

DeWitt County 

State Senator District 18 – Michael Antalan, of Katy, attorney, michael@voteantalan.com.

U.S. Representative District 27 – Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente, of Victoria, businessman, ricardo@ricardooforcongress.com; Charlie Jackson, of Corpus Christi, businessman, contact@charliejacksonforcongress.com.

Goliad County

District 18 State Senator - Michael Antalan, attorney 

U.S. Representative, District 34  - Osbert Rodriguez Haro III; Filemon B. Vela, 56, of Brownsville, representative, 202-225-9901, filemon.vela@mail.house.gov

Jackson County

State Senator District 18 – Michael Antalan, of Katy, attorney, michael@voteantalan.com.

State Representative District 85 – Joey Cardenas III, age, of Louise, teacher, joeyfortexas@gmail.com

U.S. Representative District 27 – Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente, of Victoria, businessman, ricardo@ricardooforcongress.com; Charlie Jackson, of Corpus Christi, businessman, contact@charliejacksonforcongress.com

Lavaca County

State Senator District 18 – Michael Antalan, of Katy, attorney, michael@voteantalan.com.

U.S. Representative District 27 – Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente, of Victoria, businessman, ricardo@ricardooforcongress.com; Charlie Jackson, of Corpus Christi, businessman, contact@charliejacksonforcongress.com.

Refugio County

Sheriff – Shelly Gail Haertigs, of Woodsboro, deputy sheriff, ghaertig7@gmail.com.

Tax Assessor-Collector – Ida M. Turner, of Refugio, incumbent, ida55t@yahoo.com.

Commissioner Precinct 1 – Roberta Shipp Fagan, AGE, of Woodsboro, paramedic, robertafagan@hotmail.com; Valentin Cantu Ortega, insurance agent

Constable Precinct 2 – J.J. Garza, of Refugio, incumbent, johnniegarza@att.net.

State Senator District 18 – Michael Antalan, of Katy, attorney, michael@voteantalan.com.

U.S. Representative District 27 – Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente, of Victoria, businessman, ricardo@ricardooforcongress.com; Charlie Jackson, of Corpus Christi, businessman, contact@charliejacksonforcongress.com

