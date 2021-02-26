A Houston man arrested after a July Port O’Connor boat crash that killed one and injured four had a blood alcohol content above the state’s legal limit, according to court records.
An investigation determined Cody Eatherton, 35, was at the helm of the boat and failed to perform an evasive maneuver or reduce speed before striking a sea wall in the Intracoastal Waterway near Sanctuary at Costa Grande, according to a probable cause affidavit drafted by Game Warden Weston Burris and signed by Calhoun County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Hope Kurtz.
Eatherton was arrested Feb. 7, said Capt. Chris Bird, of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. He was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to the Calhoun County Adult Detention Center online portal.
According to the affidavit, Eatherton’s medical records, which were obtained from Citizens Medical Center through a warrant, showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.21. In Texas, it is illegal to operate a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A broken wine glass was observed on the boat after the crash, according to the affidavit.
For a man of about 160 pounds, consumption of nine alcoholic drinks could lead to a blood alcohol content of 0.2, according to educational materials from Aware Awake Alive, a nonprofit aimed at encouraging responsible alcohol consumption.
Eatherton admitted to an intake nurse at the hospital after the crash he had consumed alcohol prior to operating the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
One of the passengers aboard the vessel said the boat was traveling at least 25 mph, or about 21 knots, when it struck the sea wall at a nearly 90 degree angle, according to the affidavit.
Eatherton is slated to appear before a grand jury in March, but a date was not scheduled Friday due to delays from the winter storm, according to a Calhoun County District Attorney office clerk.
He was released on a $150,000 bond on Feb. 10, according to jail officials.
