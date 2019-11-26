Here are some of the restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day in the Crossroads.
Victoria County
Victoria
- Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 5102 N. Navarro St., open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., full menu plus Thanksgiving dinner items on the buffet
- IHOP, 7606 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, open 24 hours, full menu
- Skillets, 3202 Houston Highway, open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, full menu; also serving turkey and dressing beginning at 11 a.m.
- Denny’s, 7601 N. Navarro St., open 24 hours, full menu
Calhoun County
Port O’Connor
- Marty’s Landing and Mama’s Kitchen, 31 N. Byer Road, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., 361-983-3474
- Sharkies, 1307 Jefferson St., open 1 p.m. for community potluck, free and open to the public; attendees are welcome to bring food for the potluck and their own liquor and wine. Tea and water will be provided with the meal. Beer will be available to purchase. Call 361-983-2200
DeWitt County
Cuero
- Monster Burger Grill, 901 N. Esplanade St., open 11 a.m.-10 p.m., turkey and all the trimmings, turkey enchiladas, 361-275-0328; reservations required for big parties.
Yoakum
- Mimi’s Kitchen, 606 Alternate U.S. 77 S., will host its fourth annual free Thanksgiving dinner. Serving starts at noon and continues until the food runs out. The restaurant will be closed for regular business. Tea is free with the meal, and only one plate is allowed per person. Donations are accepted and greatly appreciated.
Lavaca County
Shiner
Werner’s Restaurant, 317 Ave. E, Shiner, open 7 a.m.-3 p.m., full menu, 361-594-2928
Refugio County
Refugio
Taqueria Guadalajara, 511 Alamo St., Refugio, open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 361-526-5553
Wharton County
El Campo
The city of El Campo, businesses and churches are hosting a citywide Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. For more information, call 979-543-2713.
