Here are some of the restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day in the Crossroads.
Victoria County
Victoria
- Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 5102 N. Navarro St., open 10 a.m.-7 p.m., full menu plus Thanksgiving dinner items on the buffet
- IHOP, 7606 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, open 6 a.m.-11 p.m., full menu
- Denny’s, 7601 N. Navarro St., open 6 a.m.-10 p.m., full menu
Calhoun County
Port O’Connor
- Marty’s Landing and Mama’s Kitchen, 31 N. Byer Road, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., 361-983-3474
Lavaca County
Shiner
Werner’s Restaurant, 317 Ave. E, Shiner, open 7 a.m.-3 p.m., traditional Thanksgiving dinner plus full menu, 361-594-2928
Refugio County
Refugio
Taqueria Guadalajara, 511 Alamo St., Refugio, open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 361-526-5553
Wharton County
El Campo
The city of El Campo is hosting a Community-Wide Drive-thru Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. For more information, call 979-543-5073.
